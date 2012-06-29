Submit :
A US court ruling is another setback to Bhopal gas tragedy victims
Dr. Lalit Kishore
29 June, 2012
There is yet another bad news for the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984 as a US District Judge John Keena in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit for remediation or pollution-related claims due to hazardous waste produced at Union Carbine India Ltd.

ACCORDING TO the US court verdict, neither the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) nor its former chairman Warren Anderson was liable for any remediation or pollution-related claims,  as demanded by the plaintiffs.

After the court verdict, UCC stated that they had no liability related to the plant site; rather it was the responsibility of the State Government of Madhya Pradesh.

One may recall that at least 3,000 people had died in the December of 1984 in Bhopal due to gas leakage from the Union Carbide factory. It was the leakage of poisonous methyl isocyanate that claimed thousands of lives on the day of the tragedy itself. Many more died after the tragedy due to ill-effects of the toxic waste seeped into earth, water and air.

