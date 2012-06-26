Submit :
Abu Jindal, the man who could spill the beans on 26/11 attacks
Zuhaib Ahmad
26 June, 2012
Abu Jindal's arrest and interrogation would certainly raise some uncomfortable questions for Pakistan and armed with evidence, India can turn the heat on the neighbouring country to prosecute the conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

PAKISTAN HAS for long been maintaining that it will prosecute the accused in 2008 Mumbai attack, provided India shares the credible evidence. More than three years after the gruesome attacks that killed 166 people and injured more than 200 on November 26, 2008 the country's intelligence agencies seem to have finally landed at the right place. 

With the arrest of Abu Jindal/Jundal/Abu Hamza/Syed Zabiuddin Ansari, believed to be the alleged handler of the 10 Lashkar terrorists who attacked India's financial capital, the police and intelligence agencies could lay their hands on credible evidence to nail Pakistan and prove how the plot was hatched up on its soil.

On Monday morning, after his arrival in India from Riyadh, Delhi Police arrested Ansari, who investigators believe was present in the 'Karachi' control room of Lashkar-e-Toiba at the time of audacious Mumbai attacks. This could be a rare moment of success for investigators as Ansari, after questioning, could provide some answers on what was already thought of the attack and its planning. Armed with this information, India could very well turn the heat on Pakistan for its role in the Mumbai attacks.

According to The Hindu, Ansari was held by Saudi authorities earlier this year as he was travelling on a Pakistani passport with the name Riasat Ali. He is believed to have been extradited after New Delhi made a request to the Sultanate in July 2011.

Reportedly Ansari's voice matches with the telephonic conversations intercepted during the 26/11 attacks, in which a man with marked Mumbai accent instructs terrorists to make a list of demands to the media. He can also be heard as saying, 'Hukumat ye jaan le yeh trailer hai, asal film baaqi hai” (This is just a trailer; the real film remains to be played out).

Supporting the case of intelligence agencies, Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving gunman who took part in the Mumbai attacks had earlier told interrogators that he along with his accomplices was trained by a Karachi-based operative known as Abu Jundal.

Making this arrest all the more important is a statement by Pakistan Interior Ministry that claimed the arrest by Pakistani police of seven persons in connection with the conspiracy to carry out the 26/11 terror acts. Only if that is not somebody else with the same name, one of the persons named was Abu Hamza. Had Pakistan arrested the person, how come was he spotted and arrested in Saudi Arabia? This definitely raises some uncomfortable questions for Pakistan. Was he set free to evade the pressure, he faced in Pakistan and asked to stay in Saudi Arabia?

