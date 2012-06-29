Attack on fishermen, Jaya writes to PM

The recent attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy has forced Tamil Nadu chief minister to shot off a letter to prime minister Manmohan Singh, requesting his intervention to solve the issue.

In Focus

The attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen took place on June 25, 2012 when a group of 704 fishermen went to sea for fishing. While they were fishing near Katchatheevu Islands, the Sri Lanka Navy attacked and harassed the fishermen by throwing their catch into the sea.

The attacks are not an isolated incident as it happens frequently. With agreement the fishermen from Tamil Nadu can fish near Katchatheevu Islands. The CM in her letter urged PM to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to settle the issue.

The incident came into light after fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and subsequently released on June 27, 2012.