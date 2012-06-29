Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Attack on fishermen, Jaya writes to PM
NARAYANAN SIVARAMAN
29 June, 2012
The recent attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy has forced Tamil Nadu chief minister to shot off a letter to prime minister Manmohan Singh, requesting his intervention to solve the issue.

THE NEWS of Sri Lankan Navy attacking Indian fishermen has forced the Tamil Nadu chief Minister to write a letter to the PM. In the letter, the CM sought the intervention of Manmohan Singh in settling the issue with Sri Lankan government.

In Focus
The attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen took place on June 25, 2012 when a group of 704 fishermen went to sea for fishing. While they were fishing near Katchatheevu Islands, the Sri Lanka Navy attacked and harassed the fishermen by throwing their catch into the sea.

The attacks are not an isolated incident as it happens frequently. With agreement the fishermen from Tamil Nadu can fish near Katchatheevu Islands. The CM in her letter urged PM to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to settle the issue.   

The incident came into light after fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy and subsequently released on June 27, 2012.

Previous Post
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Next Post
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
COMMENTS (0)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists
In This Article
manmohan singh
(2071 Articles)


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
India
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
RSS: Those who talk of Hindu terrorism don't have guts to act against terror suspects
Nation needs leadership of the authorized and guidance of the authoritative
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
Six interesting things you must know..
Seven most famous women freedom..
Eight most interesting things about..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region