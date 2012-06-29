Christian Council condemns anti-conversion law in Manipur

Going back into history about 2000 years and by reading the chronology of this religion one sees that their claims and beliefs are simple proclamations made by the popes. Also known as papal bulls, these charters were simply arbitrary rules made with no validity whatsoever. For example in 1244 Impia gens was issued by Innocent IV which actually ordered the burning of the Jewish Holy book the Talmud. An even more ridiculous one was issued by Benedict XII who in the Benedictus Deus simply declared that the saved see Heaven (and thus, God) before Judgment Day. Thatâs it. He just said it was the way and thatâs the only way. And these ideas and similar declarations found their way into the present day missionary guidebook in India. Timothy Freke and Peter Gandy, in their book The Jesus Mysteries, explain how the myth and legend of Jesus could easily have arisen. - Historians have no evidence of a historic Jesus dating from the early first century, even though many contemporary writers documented the era in great detail. - Many other contemporary writers covered that era, yet there is not a single mention of any existence, deeds, or words of a man named Jesus. - Early Christians agreed that Christianity offered "nothing different" from paganism. Scholars attempting to establish the uniqueness of Christianity, met at every turn by pagan precedents to the story of Jesus. - The Gospels are not history; they are religious propaganda, contradictory, exaggerated, and mythical. - It is much more plausible to consider the Jesus character to be the result of myth-making, a human process that is indeed historically documented. In short this religion has no legitimacy whatsoever. Insidious Techniques: They are using purely Hindu Sanskrit terms like Bhaktaâs and Satsangi to describe converts. Organized Secularism and political parties who use the concept operate with a twisted hypothesis that religion is the world's greatest problem and that the secularism they are pitching is the cure. Deep, deep inside, some preachers gradually sense that their lives are devoted to fantasy. They come to suspect that creeds, dogmas and scriptures about deities and devils, heavens and hells, miracles and messiahs, are fiction. But they don't dare reveal such qualms, lest they wreck their careers, their status, and their pensions. Indiaâs own Mother Teresa herself had lost the faith in the last 50 years of her life. In August, 2007 Time magazine published a definitive article on this topic based on letters she had written to her superiors. You may read it and judge for yourself. Conclusion: Christians are one of the two religions who are arrogant and insolent enough to claim that their faith is the only true faith and that all the other ones are part of a demonic conspiracy, which is a dastardly thing for anyone to think since this attitude has been responsible for very many massacres and wars. The further away from the Vedic Dharma one goes, the further away from the truth one finds oneself Christians and the associated instruments should immediately stop irritating this holy Bharath Varsh and its beautiful Vedic culture. Once Christians stop fabricating stories about Hinduism, the Hindu's will stop exposing their lies.