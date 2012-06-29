Christian Council condemns anti-conversion law in Manipur

It said that Manipur had suffered enough from draconian law for six decades and the state cannot afford at any cost to have another draconian law. “All India Christian Council will oppose any forces attempting to turn Manipur into any other state where Hindutva forces operate,” release added.
It added that the Anti Conversion Laws in Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have been misused by Hindutva forces to harass minorities. “The innocent members of minority religions have been harassed under the draconian laws. The religious fanatic groups in the state of Manipur are targeting to harass the innocent members of minorities,” it added further.
Maintaining that Hindutva forces could be behind the law, All India Christian Council cautioned the people of Manipur to be alert to the tactics of Hindutva forces that attempt to destroy the peace and harmony of the community. “The Hindutva forces have poisoned the social fabrics of community peace and harmony within the states of Gujarat and Orissa,” they alleged.
The freedom of religion is the fundamental and constitutional rights of every Indian citizen, which is also guaranteed by Universal Declaration of United Nation on fundamental rights. Everybody has rights to choose and reject the religion he or she likes. The Christian Council condemns any individual or groups involved in lure, force, and fraudulent conversion.
