Diversity management, often neglected but crucial for Indian managers

DIVERSITY REFERS to the differences between individuals. People differ on all kinds of aspects, both visible and non-visible. Examples of differences are gender, age, sexual preferences, skills, tenure, learning styles etc. We find these differences in every workplace, though not all differences are always recognised or seen as relevant.

In Focus

Differences between people influence how they behave, feel, do and are perceived. These differences also influence the way people work. Taking these differences into account helps organisations to make optimal use of all capacities and capabilities in their workforce, and thus has a positive influence on both the quality and amount of work that gets done. This is the basic goal of Diversity Management.

At School of Excellence, Entrepreneurship and Development Studies (SEEDS), Diversity Management is a competency based topic facilitating managers to develop an environment that works for all employees. It encourages them to enable, empower and influence employees to reach their full potential and ensure that organisational systems, policies and practices do not benefit one group more than another. The idea of inclusiveness is central to Diversity Management and it addresses workplace behaviours and understanding differences while focusing on an organisation's culture and climate. Managing diversity in the workplace enables organisations to better serve their customers and clients because it gleans a better understanding of their needs.

Every good manager should be able to assess his/her diversity awareness, recognize stereotypes, understand the ingredients of diversity, identify the pitfalls related to it and be on the lookout to avoid them. Building a diversity management culture and Leadership style is essential to embrace and manage workplace diversity.

In a country that symbolises unity in diversity, this competency takes prime importance for smooth and optimum functioning of an organisation. If managed properly, diversity is a boon for the corporate world as it brings people from different talent pools under the same roof. We have ensured that executives have a vast pool of practical knowledge and resources available to them through our renowned faculty constituting of leaders from the global corporate milieu.