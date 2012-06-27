DU admissions - Moderate turn out, aspirants pin hopes on second list

The extremely high cut-off leaves students with no option but to pin their hopes on the second list. Overall, few aspirants were attracted due to steep cut-offs and the admission rush witnessed on the first day during previous years was missing.

With sky- high cut offs, the admission turn out was moderate as compared to last year on the first day. While Hindu College announced cut off as high as 99% for commerce, students are trying to secure seats in colleges of their choice this time, expecting to get better course in the next list.

In Focus

Students were dissapointed by not getting college and courses of their choice in spite of excelling in Board exams. Karishma, an aspirant of B.Com(H) said, “I am getting Eco(H) with 97% marks, hope to swich to B.com (H) in next cut off in Hindu itself."

Moreover few annoyed parents complained about inconvenience caused due to lenghty verification process and separartion of students from them while filling the forms.

"We are trying to organise everything. We have involved Student's Union as well for minimising the confusion," Kalindi College officials told this Citizen Journalist .

Students are hopeful that second list will give them a chance to opt for better options.