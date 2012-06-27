Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Favourites for Wimbledon Championship 2012
ASHIM
27 June, 2012
The Wimbledon Championship started Monday with Federer and Djokovic putting up a dominating display to progress into next round of the competition. Along with these two top players, Nadal and Murray are favourites to win the title.

WINNING THE Wimbledon Championship is considered to be a great achievement for a Tennis player. It is considered to be the most important or the best grand slam in a calendar year. Hence, players while playing during the championship give their best to lift the title. The competition in the men's section is very close, with the defending champion, Novak Djokovic being one of the top favourites. It would not be easy for Djokovic to regain his title with players such as Federer, Nadal and Murray hungry to grab the title.

In Focus
Federer has always been one of the favourites to win the Wimbledon championship, as he is one of the best players on the grass court. History proves it. He has won this title 6 times in his illustrious career. The last time being 2009. He dominated the Wimbledon courts for a long time, but the same cannot be said for the player any longer. Though, he has been playing good Tennis, but he is being outplayed by players such as Djokovic and Nadal most of the times.

Nadal is not only a world class clay court player, but also a good enough grass court player. It is evident from the 3 Wimbledon titles he has won till date. He has a good game, which can topple any top player on the circuit. His 'never give up' attitude on the court makes him one of the strongest contender for the title too. He lost in the finals of the competition to Djokovic last year. Will it be the same like last year or will he go a step ahead this time around and win the title?

Whenever we talk about title contenders, Andy Murray always comes into the picture for all Grand slams, but till date he has not been able to win any Grand slams. Though, he has reached the business end of the competition a number of times, but failed to take the next step. But, one thing that would go in favour of the British player during the championship is the local support that he would receive from his fans at London. But, it is his game, which needs to do the talking, then he may increase his chances of winning the competition.

Djokovic seems to be the favourite player to win the championship this year. He is the in-form player in the ATP circuit, at present. His style of play is suited for all surfaces, be it hard courts of the US, the red clay surface of the French Open or the grass courts at Wimbledon. Hence, he won the US Open this season and finished runners up during the French Open. Looking at the current form of Djokovic, he is surely the man to beat. Hence, the title race is going to be a tough fight between the top four seeded players in the circuit.

Editorial NOTE: This article is categorized under Opinion Section. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of merinews.com. In case you have a opposing view, please click here to share the same in the comments section.
Previous Post
Former hockey players support govt decision to call off hockey series with Pakistan
Next Post
Luckiest man of Indian cricket: Duncan Fletcher gets an year's extension
COMMENTS (0)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists
In This Article
novak djokovic
(70 Articles)
wimbledon
(183 Articles)


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
Sports
Former hockey players support govt decision to call off hockey series with Pakistan
Luckiest man of Indian cricket: Duncan Fletcher gets an year's extension
EPL: Forget title race, watch out for the race to elusive Champions League spot
Will Federer's downward slide lead to his retirement?
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Seven most famous women freedom..
Eight most interesting things about..
Seven heroes who gave up their lives..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region