Favourites for Wimbledon Championship 2012

The Wimbledon Championship started Monday with Federer and Djokovic putting up a dominating display to progress into next round of the competition. Along with these two top players, Nadal and Murray are favourites to win the title.

Federer has always been one of the favourites to win the Wimbledon championship, as he is one of the best players on the grass court. History proves it. He has won this title 6 times in his illustrious career. The last time being 2009. He dominated the Wimbledon courts for a long time, but the same cannot be said for the player any longer. Though, he has been playing good Tennis, but he is being outplayed by players such as Djokovic and Nadal most of the times.

Nadal is not only a world class clay court player, but also a good enough grass court player. It is evident from the 3 Wimbledon titles he has won till date. He has a good game, which can topple any top player on the circuit. His 'never give up' attitude on the court makes him one of the strongest contender for the title too. He lost in the finals of the competition to Djokovic last year. Will it be the same like last year or will he go a step ahead this time around and win the title?

Whenever we talk about title contenders, Andy Murray always comes into the picture for all Grand slams, but till date he has not been able to win any Grand slams. Though, he has reached the business end of the competition a number of times, but failed to take the next step. But, one thing that would go in favour of the British player during the championship is the local support that he would receive from his fans at London. But, it is his game, which needs to do the talking, then he may increase his chances of winning the competition.

Djokovic seems to be the favourite player to win the championship this year. He is the in-form player in the ATP circuit, at present. His style of play is suited for all surfaces, be it hard courts of the US, the red clay surface of the French Open or the grass courts at Wimbledon. Hence, he won the US Open this season and finished runners up during the French Open. Looking at the current form of Djokovic, he is surely the man to beat. Hence, the title race is going to be a tough fight between the top four seeded players in the circuit.