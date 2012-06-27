Former Indian cricketers disagree with Tony Greig's comment about BCCI and IPL

Tony Greig has said that the BCCI should focus on the spirit of cricket instead of revenue. He also believes that Test cricket is suffering because of ultra-rich IPL. CJ Ashim Sunam spoke to former cricketers and asked for their reaction.

In Focus

Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricketer reacts, “Earlier Cricket used to be dominated by the English boards, but now the power has shifted towards the BCCI”. The BCCI, undoubtedly has become a great force in world cricket, where important decisions are more or less passed only after the BCCI agrees. The recent example that one can think of is the DRS, which has once again been rejected by BCCI. India is the only country in world cricket, which does not support the DRS system.

But, Chauhan adds, “BCCI is going according to the suggestions of the senior players so the view is not entirely of the BCCI.” But, had this decision been taken by any other country then it could have been a different case. They might have been forced to accept the DRS, but with the rich BCCI tag, the ICC is helpless. It is no surprise when people say that the BCCI is powerful than the ICC.

The BCCI has become more rich after the advent of the IPL. Some critics say that IPL has disinterested players from Test Cricket, as they spend huge amount of cash on players. Greig feels that the IPL should be expanded to an Asian League. But Arun Lal, another Indian cricket expert does not agree with it and says, “It is run by the BCCI and it is a world event”. Players from various parts of the globe come and showcase their skills, which helps in minting money. So what is wrong with it? Players should have the right to choose the format they like.

Chauhan adds, “It depends upon the physical and the mental fitness level of players.” For those who believe that the BCCI has been keeping IPL as its priority, one should look at the revamp of the Ranji Trophy. Greig might have indirectly called BCCI as a selfish organization, only catering to Indian cricket needs, but he should also consider that the board has been formed to look after the affairs of Indian cricket. One can't just blame the BCCI. Arun Lal says, “The BCCI is supposed to focus on Indian cricket, but in the process also contribute to world cricket.” IPL can be deemed as a major contribution to world cricket, as it has become popular in countries, where cricket was never taken seriously. Not everyone thinks the same.

But, one has to agree that the BCCI has the much required money to look after the game and take some decisions in the general interest of cricket. It is understood that the BCCI is the big dada of international circuit. Chauhan says, “There is always a scope of improvement for BCCI.”