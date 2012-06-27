Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Former Indian cricketers disagree with Tony Greig's comment about BCCI and IPL
Ashim Sunam
27 June, 2012
Tony Greig has said that the BCCI should focus on the spirit of cricket instead of revenue. He also believes that Test cricket is suffering because of ultra-rich IPL. CJ Ashim Sunam spoke to former cricketers and asked for their reaction.

TONY GREIG, one of the most well known cricket experts came hard upon the IPL, especially the richest cricket body in the world, BCCI. Everyone in the world knows about the money, which BCCI possesses, but Tony does not seem to be happy with it and believes the spirit of cricket is more important than generating dollars. He also claims that the game is controlled by the BCCI and feels that it should also work towards world cricket.

In Focus
Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricketer reacts, “Earlier Cricket used to be dominated by the English boards, but now the power has shifted towards the BCCI”. The BCCI, undoubtedly has become a great force in world cricket, where important decisions are more or less passed only after the BCCI agrees. The recent example that one can think of is the DRS, which has once again been rejected by BCCI. India is the only country in world cricket, which does not support the DRS system.

But, Chauhan adds, “BCCI is going according to the suggestions of the senior players so the view is not entirely of the BCCI.” But, had this decision been taken by any other country then it could have been a different case. They might have been forced to accept the DRS, but with the rich BCCI tag, the ICC is helpless. It is no surprise when people say that the BCCI is powerful than the ICC.

The BCCI has become more rich after the advent of the IPL. Some critics say that IPL has disinterested players from Test Cricket, as they spend huge amount of cash on players. Greig feels that the IPL should be expanded to an Asian League. But Arun Lal, another Indian cricket expert does not agree with it and says, “It is run by the BCCI and it is a world event”. Players from various parts of the globe come and showcase their skills, which helps in minting money. So what is wrong with it? Players should have the right to choose the format they like.

Chauhan adds, “It depends upon the physical and the mental fitness level of players.” For those who believe that the BCCI has been keeping IPL as its priority, one should look at the revamp of the Ranji Trophy. Greig might have indirectly called BCCI as a selfish organization, only catering to Indian cricket needs, but he should also consider that the board has been formed to look after the affairs of Indian cricket. One can't just blame the BCCI. Arun Lal says, “The BCCI is supposed to focus on Indian cricket, but in the process also contribute to world cricket.” IPL can be deemed as a major contribution to world cricket, as it has become popular in countries, where cricket was never taken seriously. Not everyone thinks the same.

But, one has to agree that the BCCI has the much required money to look after the game and take some decisions in the general interest of cricket. It is understood that the BCCI is the big dada of international circuit. Chauhan says, “There is always a scope of improvement for BCCI.”

Previous Post
Former hockey players support govt decision to call off hockey series with Pakistan
Next Post
Luckiest man of Indian cricket: Duncan Fletcher gets an year's extension
COMMENTS (1)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
Sports
Former hockey players support govt decision to call off hockey series with Pakistan
Luckiest man of Indian cricket: Duncan Fletcher gets an year's extension
EPL: Forget title race, watch out for the race to elusive Champions League spot
Will Federer's downward slide lead to his retirement?
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
Drastic situation of Chennai during..
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Some awesome recipes for Navratri..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region