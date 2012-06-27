Gangs of Wasseypur shows Bihari bride's family abusing groom's family

The movie that was screened in a foreign country before its release in India saw another trend. People in Bihar and its neighbouring Jharkhand loved the look and feel of the movie with all its definite Bihari quirkiness.

BIHAR HAS given much fodder to the Bollywood directors with their class and creed distinctions, male domination, socio-political aspect and issues about prostitution and bonded labour. With Gangs of Wasseypur, it has touched a very intimate and unusual chord with the people of Bihar and Jharkhand.

In Focus

Thanks to the true nature of songs and the 'abusive language' (that is a way of life in these states) Gangs of Wasseypur although opened to mixed reviews to other parts of India but in the afore mentioned states, it was a hit from the very first screening.

The film that revolves around two friends and criminals is very Bihari in terms of mannerisms, language, relationships and also songs. Remember the song womaniya, well, that is how people from the bride's family abuse the groom's family and vice-versa. Not only the sexual innuendos but the accompanying abuse is nothing new for people who have grown up in an environment where every sentence is sprinkled with one or two choicest 'gallis'.

Biharis love to talk in metaphors and clever connotations and double meanings, which is the core of the dialogue and the script of the film. Trust Anurag Kashyup to capture the true soul of Bihar through various nitty gritties. While films like Aarakshan, Dil to Bachcha Hai Ji and Shor in the City show some part of the Bihari culture, a full fledged film covering all the aspects of a definite culture and race of Bihar has been successfully concluded by Gangs of Wasseypur.

The songs are a special favourite as CD's and DVD's of the film are yet to be released and people in these states are already inquiring for the release date. 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala,' 'Womaniya' and Keh ke loonga gives the other part of India an insight into the minds of Biharis.