Gangs of Wasseypur shows Bihari bride's family abusing groom's family

The film that revolves around two friends and criminals is very Bihari in terms of mannerisms, language, relationships and also songs. Remember the song womaniya, well, that is how people from the bride's family abuse the groom's family and vice-versa. Not only the sexual innuendos but the accompanying abuse is nothing new for people who have grown up in an environment where every sentence is sprinkled with one or two choicest 'gallis'.
Biharis love to talk in metaphors and clever connotations and double meanings, which is the core of the dialogue and the script of the film. Trust Anurag Kashyup to capture the true soul of Bihar through various nitty gritties. While films like Aarakshan, Dil to Bachcha Hai Ji and Shor in the City show some part of the Bihari culture, a full fledged film covering all the aspects of a definite culture and race of Bihar has been successfully concluded by Gangs of Wasseypur.
The songs are a special favourite as CD's and DVD's of the film are yet to be released and people in these states are already inquiring for the release date. 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala,' 'Womaniya' and Keh ke loonga gives the other part of India an insight into the minds of Biharis.
The most popular citizen journalists' reports on merinews chosen automatically on the basis of views and comments