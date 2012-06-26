Google Nexus 7 Tablet to be launched on June 27: Will it last the competition?

The Google tablet has almost all the required specifics for a good tablet, but would it replace any other tablet and survive, is a question that analysts are asking. The tablet market as we all know is governed only by Apple and to try and fit in is a difficult job.

In Focus

Is this a way to create a space for themselves in the Tablet market and then conquer the King or a simple ploy to show that they are not interested to compete but actually this would attract customers to check out Google's device?

The answer to that question stays in the future but for now the fact that Google has thought of making a space for themselves in the tablet market sure tells that the tablet market is getting serious and everyone is trying their best to grab the largest chunk. However, till date Apple's reputation is indisputable. The launch of the tablet, that according to The Times of India is about to happen on June 27 at Google I/O, which is the company's annual event for developers.

Known as the Nexus 7, the new Google tablet to enter the market is the first product that would come with Jelly Bean or better known as Android 4.1. As rumored in the past, the tablet would be manufactured by Asus and will have 1GB of RAM, 1.3GHz NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor and a 1280x800p resolution display. It would be available in two different storage capacities - 8 GB and 16 GB with cost of $199 and $249 respectively. There is a con that the tablet does not have the provision of memory expansion. The fact that Indian market is yet to see the launch of Galaxy Nexus is a downside as even this tablet cannot be launched in India. With a Wi- Fi connection and 1.2 MP camera the tablet is trying to make a name for Google as something other than a search engine.