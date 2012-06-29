Haryana grapples with severe power cuts

The forced outage of two 300 MW units at Yamuna Nagar and one 600 MW Khedar unit for turbine faults has forced the power utilities to impose power cuts from the start of summer season. Another 660 MW thermal unit at Jhajjar is not operating due to coal shortage.
The power shortage during peak hours is more than 1759 MW while power demand met is 5212 MW. The net power generations available from states own sources is around 1700 MW. The state is getting 2111 MW from interstate generating stations and 450 MW through power exchange.
Despite power utilities’ claims that the scheduled power cuts are about 4 hours a day, residents of Haryana have been facing minimum 10 hours of unscheduled power cut every day. The unscheduled power cuts have changed the daily routine of people as morning and evening water supply is linked to power supply.
The industrialists are running their industrial units on generators, which is increasing their input costs. The agriculture sector is also not getting more than 6 hours of power supply in a day.
The most popular citizen journalists' reports on merinews chosen automatically on the basis of views and comments