Heartbreak for Portgual, Spain reaches Euro Cup finals

Spain has reached the finals of the European Championship after defeating Portugal in the semi-finals of the competition via penalties. But, the match failed to live up to the expectations.

THE MUCH awaited semi-finals between Portugal and Spain finished in a goalless draw after the two teams played out 120 minutes of football. The game had to be decided on penalties in Donetsk, Ukraine. One team had to lose and Portugal was the unlucky team this time around as Spain won the game on penalties with the score reading 4-2, reported Washington Post's website. Having reached the finals of the Euro cup 2012, Spain will now face either mighty Germany or the Italians - who are masters of the counter-attack.





