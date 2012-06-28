Submit :
How many more deaths before govt gets serious on bore-well deaths?
Harinder Malhotra
28 June, 2012
In a matter of few days two incidents happened that consumed innocent lives and left the family members in a shadow of gloom. How many more deaths are needed before the government wakes up to the issue of bore-well deaths?

DEATHS AFTER falling in a bore-well is not uncommon in India. Even cities with good infrastructure face this menace every now and then. Recently two such cases came to the limelight and yet the government seemed to be least bothered.

Mahi, the four- year-old who lost her life after being trapped in a bore-well in Gurgaon for four days is just an example of many such cases that go unnoticed. After Mahi, it was a 17-year-old youth, Roshan who fell in a bore-well in West Bengal, Howrah and also lost his life.

The emergency operations working for such kind of cases are worse than bad and this can be proved by the video that shows Roshan's dead body being pulled out of the hole with a rope around his neck. His father and people who saw the unfolding of the incident complained against the disaster management workers as well as the government, which do not have enough euqipments to take a person alive out from underground holes.

DC, Nisat Perwez in the same video said, “We have arrested Virendra Yadav on the complaint of the father of the deceased.” But we all know about the outcome of such an arrest. Yadav would be left out on bail and as Roshan himself was a construction worker, how much can his family have in terms of money and so due to dearth of the financial support, they would eventually withdraw the case.

In the case of Mahi also, for now, the Haryana Police have arrested two people but in spite of such arrest, no one would actually look into the matter. How many more deaths are required after which the government would really get serious on the matter?

