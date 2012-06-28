How many more deaths before govt gets serious on bore-well deaths?

The emergency operations working for such kind of cases are worse than bad and this can be proved by the video that shows Roshan's dead body being pulled out of the hole with a rope around his neck. His father and people who saw the unfolding of the incident complained against the disaster management workers as well as the government, which do not have enough euqipments to take a person alive out from underground holes.
DC, Nisat Perwez in the same video said, “We have arrested Virendra Yadav on the complaint of the father of the deceased.” But we all know about the outcome of such an arrest. Yadav would be left out on bail and as Roshan himself was a construction worker, how much can his family have in terms of money and so due to dearth of the financial support, they would eventually withdraw the case.
In the case of Mahi also, for now, the Haryana Police have arrested two people but in spite of such arrest, no one would actually look into the matter. How many more deaths are required after which the government would really get serious on the matter?
