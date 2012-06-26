Indian football fans eager for Spain Vs Portugal clash

The Semi-Finals for Euro 2012 between Spain and Portugal would be keenly watched all over the world. Indian football fans are also eager for the game to kick-start. CJ Ashim talked to some fans and asked about their expectations from the game.

Parag Ekka, who has played football at various levels (schools, college, club) has been following the European Championship very closely. He says, “Spain will win the game against Portugal.” But, he would be supporting Portugal. He wants Spain's dominance in world football to end. Spain has been one of the most consistent teams of late. They won the two of the biggest tournaments, 2008 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup. Will this be their year, if they defeat Portugal? Ekka does not agree, as he believes, “Germany has looked the best team in the competition so far.”

Majority of football pundits feel Spain would reach the finals by defeating Portugal. Spain with their depth in the squad looks a formidable team with host number of star players such as Iniesta, Torres, Xavi, Alonso in their ranks. They have all proved themselves at the World stage. But, no one can take the Portuguese team for granted, as they too have some players such as Meireles, Nani, C. Ronaldo etc who on their day can turn the game on its head. Especially a team, which comprises of a player like C. Ronaldo cannot be just ignored.

Another football fan, Pritivish has seen a spark in the Portuguese side. He says, “Portugal has an outside chance to win the match, as their previous matches have reflected about their desire to win.” There is no denying the fact that the game between these two European giants is going to produce quality football on the pitch. He expects the game to be an open ended one. No one likes to watch a defensive game. Everybody wants to see a fast and box to box football match, which might happen tomorrow at Donbass Arena.

It would be interesting to see what kind of formation and strategies would these sides come up with during the game? Spain, as usual would be playing their passing style of football, which is known as tiki-taka style. So, it is best suited for Portugal to play a counter attacking game, when they have the ball on their feet. The Portuguese side can also exploit Spain's aerial ball weakness during corners and free-kicks.