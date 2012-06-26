Indian football fans eager for Spain Vs Portugal clash

Majority of football pundits feel Spain would reach the finals by defeating Portugal. Spain with their depth in the squad looks a formidable team with host number of star players such as Iniesta, Torres, Xavi, Alonso in their ranks. They have all proved themselves at the World stage. But, no one can take the Portuguese team for granted, as they too have some players such as Meireles, Nani, C. Ronaldo etc who on their day can turn the game on its head. Especially a team, which comprises of a player like C. Ronaldo cannot be just ignored.
Another football fan, Pritivish has seen a spark in the Portuguese side. He says, “Portugal has an outside chance to win the match, as their previous matches have reflected about their desire to win.” There is no denying the fact that the game between these two European giants is going to produce quality football on the pitch. He expects the game to be an open ended one. No one likes to watch a defensive game. Everybody wants to see a fast and box to box football match, which might happen tomorrow at Donbass Arena.
It would be interesting to see what kind of formation and strategies would these sides come up with during the game? Spain, as usual would be playing their passing style of football, which is known as tiki-taka style. So, it is best suited for Portugal to play a counter attacking game, when they have the ball on their feet. The Portuguese side can also exploit Spain's aerial ball weakness during corners and free-kicks.
