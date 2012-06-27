Follow @merinews International Anti Drugs Day observed

International Anti Drugs Day (IADD) was observed worldwide on June 26 with the theme 'Global Action for Healthy Communities without Drugs'.

THE GENERAL Assembly of the United Nations (UN) decided in 1987 to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. According to the UN, the aim of the IADD is to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.