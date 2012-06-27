Submit :
International Anti Drugs Day observed
Dr. Lalit Kishore
27 June, 2012
International Anti Drugs Day (IADD) was observed worldwide on June 26 with the theme 'Global Action for Healthy Communities without Drugs'.

THE GENERAL Assembly of the United Nations (UN) decided in 1987 to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. According to the UN, the aim of the IADD is to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

It is being felt by the UN that 'despite continued and increased efforts by the international community, the world drug problem continues to constitute a serious threat to public health, the safety and well-being of humanity, in particular young people, and the national security and sovereignty of States, and that it undermines socio-economic and political stability and sustainable development'.

In Taiwan, on the occasion of IADD, Education Ministry launched an anti-drug campaign to promote a drug-free learning environment for children in schools. Also a website was officially launched displaying cards bearing images of the purple echinacea coneflower in nine different languages. The public was urged to distribute the cards among families and friends abroad in a bid to expand the campaign to a global effort.

