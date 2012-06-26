Is writing with hands becoming extinct in India?

Do you think that writing with one's hand would ever go out of fashion? Ask yourself when was the last time you held a pen and actually wrote down something in a substantial way, and you would get the answer to the question.

GONE ARE the Anne Frank's dairy days, now we are in the age of blogging- where nothing is a secret and nothing is hidden. However, with technology, don't we all sometimes feel holding a pen after many days that 'it feels strange,' and 'my handwriting has changed.' While we might not be conscious of it but keyboards and touch screen are robbing us of the pleasure of holding a pen and just jotting one's thoughts down.

Very soon people would face a new situation: handwriting becoming negligible to obsolete. Thanks to the importance that technology is gaining in our society, a day is not far when notebooks would be replaced by tablets and books would be replaced by e-readers. Handwriting would become extinct to be replaced by notes stored in laptop, notebook, ultrabook and tablets. What does our generation and the previous generation think of this looming prospective danger. Will India, a country that doesn't have good medical facility, a strong educational background and many other vices also face the same challenges?

Ashim Sunam, a journalist, who has a blog where he pen down his thoughts says, Coming from a country that is known to be poor, how can anyone think that handwriting and paper would be no longer used. The scenario might be changing in the United States and the other developed nations of the world but for India, we are too far off. We are yet to reach a stage where a thought such as this would be acceptable or normal in our society.

Quite contrary to this is the view of an IT profession, who lives in the better part of Gurgaon, has a good paying job and is very well off. He says, “I am quite positive that such a change is very near in to our country. At a time when IT is prospering in India and even my one year old knows the different between my iPhone and laptop and plays with her own Fisher Price laptop, at that time it is not unfathomable to think of a India where handwriting would be replaced with typing. Anirban Mukherjee, who just completed his 12th boards and got admission in BBA feels that this change will happen and might have started in the other parts of the world but in India will take time. He adds, I have a Facebook friend of Australia, who takes advanced classes in computer and here in India even in school nothing that advanced is actually taught in computers. Thus whatever we learn, we do it from our own effort.

While as a student, Anirban might feel that he has been left in the cold, teachers are quite happy in India to see that technology does not govern life to the fullest. Tanushree Mukherjee, who teaches history and English, says, The greatest fault in technology is that it has the ability to self correct. Thus, this means that the students have less scope to learn on their own. I see that there is no escape from technology but the fact that India is progressing slowly in that front is actually a blessing in disguise.