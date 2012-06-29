Kilamba, from 0 to 200,000 inhabitants in 3 years

Welcome to Kilamba, the city with the most growth potential in Angola, situated only 20 km from capital Luanda. Preparing to welcome 200,000 people within three years, Kilamba has become one of the largest development projects in Africa.

A FORMER Portuguese colony, Angola gained its independence in November 1975, placing the country in a rather interesting socio-economic situation. On one hand, the country witnessed two civil wars since its independence. Lasting over 30 years altogether, these wars strongly influenced Angola’s social, economic, and political development. On the other hand, Angola has taken advantage of their large quantities of oil as well as other natural assets to boost their country’s development. By 2002, the installation of oil extraction infrastructure enabled the country to dramatically increase its cash flow, making it possible for Angola to invest in urban super-development projects.

Since 2007, the new town of Kilamba began its construction around the capital Luanda. The colossal building project covers an area of 8.8 square kilometers, and will eventually offer 25,000 homes for more than 200,000 inhabitants. In total, 1% of Angola’s population will be able to reside in Kilamba. The new city plans to establish 17 schools and 24 daycare centers to provide care and education for children, as well as open 240 stores to drive the local economy. In the first phase, 115 buildings, 3,180 apartments, 48 shops, and 10,000 km of roads were built.

Angola needs this type of development initiative: the majority of the population still lives below the poverty line and under precarious living conditions. Life expectancy is 43 years, the infant mortality rate is 180 per thousand, and the fertility rate is 6.5 children per woman. In order to grow, Angola must channel its human resources. The Kilamba project is the perfect initiative.

Unlike certain parts of the country where electrical load shedding is required, Kilamba lives on its own supply sub-stations. The same goes for water supplies- sub-stations producing drinking water are strategically scattered around the city. Additionally, a catchment station will be constructed to bring in mass amounts of water from the Kwanza River, ensuring the city’s daily operations. Drainage is also accounted for with a network of underground galleries as well as a waste-water treatment plant.

Numerous economic actors have taken part in this mammoth project. First we find Imobiliaria Sonangol, a subsidiary of Sonangol, the public enterprise in charge of operations producing oil and natural gas in Angola. Highly enriched by its core business, Sonangol developed numerous subsidiaries in telecommunications, air transport, and seismic equipment. The Imobiliaria Sonangol branch manages large-scale industrial projects, and Sonangol will be in charge of marketing all the homes in the city.

The funds were advanced by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (the first bank in the world in market capitalization), in which a line of credit was granted. China Communications Construction ensures the deployment of telecommunications, and the China Road and Bridge Corporation provides road construction. Behind this project for the Angolan population, we find a line of Chinese suppliers, yet one might wonder: how can this be explained?

Management of the entire project is provided by the Pierson Capital Group, offering expert financial engineering, strategic consulting, and investment in major projects. The Pierson Group also creates a link between Angola and China, thus engaging China in the economic and social situations of Angola. Conducted by Pierre Falcone, an international businessman for several decades, the Pierson Capital group has locations in the United States, Mexico and China. In the ‘80s Pierre Falcone had already used its presence in China to help AXA get its first license as an insurer in the country. Pierre Falcone was also a consultant to Aerospatiale at that time.

Kilamba, the city of 200,000 inhabitants, is a Sino-Angolan project across the board. With a level social organization, everything is already planned: the collection of waste (and raising awareness), maintaining green space through lighting, as well as equipment maintenance. Taxes will be introduced to the inhabitants of the city along with all the essential administrative components (the electoral register, civil registration office, finance department).

Kilamba is not only a building project, but also a social project, a global project, and a project of progress. Those involved in its construction closely follow its developments as Kilamba continues to be discussed as a model that could potentially be sold to other countries.