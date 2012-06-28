Submit :
Krishna renews request to Pak for release of Sarabjit Singh
Dr. Lalit Kishore
28 June, 2012
Indian External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna in his renewed request to the Pakistan government has asked for the release Sarabjit Singh.

WHILE MAKING a fresh appeal for the release of Sarabjit Singh by taking a sympathetic and humanitarian view, Krishna said, "I also appeal to the government of Pakistan to release all Indian nationals who have completed their prison terms and request the release of all other Indians who are serving jail sentences in Pakistani prisons for petty crimes."

"I have seen media reports about the impending release from imprisonment in Pakistan of Surjeet Singh, son of Sucha Singh. I welcome this decision and further renew our request to the president of Pakistan to release Sarabjit Singh," he added.

However, many political observers feel that Pakistan's flip-flop was due the lack of backing from the Pakistan's army on the decision.

Home Minister P. Chidambaram commented thus on the Pak flip-flop, "I cannot say why they appeared to put out that Sarabjit is the person who is being released and then they flipped and said that it is Surjeet who is being released."

