London Olympics on time but under budget?

Hugh Robertson, Minister for Sports and Olympics said that preparations for the London Olympics are on time and under budget too. The organisers have put their best foot forward to make London Olympics one of the best Games ever.
But, as per the AFP video, Hugh Robertson, Minister for Sports
and Olympics said, a Public sector funding package had been announced, which included the money from taxpayers, lottery, etc., of 9.3 billion pounds. They have not used the entire amount, as half billion has still not been used. He also considers the Games to be on time as well as under budget. Though, there might be many who would love to disagree about the budget part of the Games, which has been the talking point in the past year or so.
The authorities also want the Games visitors to have a comfortable stay in London, hence they have made all kinds of possible arrangements. They have re-figured the London transport system too. They have invested lots of money to make the Games a successful one. The Minister also suggests people to plan their travel accordingly and avoid driving in Central London. Around 2 million visitors are expected to visit London for the mega event, which happens once every four years in various parts of the globe.
The organisers have put their best feet forward to come up with one of the best Games ever. If, they are successful in their venture, then all the money that has been spent would be praised, as the nation would be praised along for hosting a successful Olympics. It is not only about London, but also England, whose pride is at stake.