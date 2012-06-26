Follow @merinews London Olympics on time but under budget?

Hugh Robertson, Minister for Sports and Olympics said that preparations for the London Olympics are on time and under budget too. The organisers have put their best foot forward to make London Olympics one of the best Games ever.

MANY PEOPLE are surprised about the money that has gone into hosting the London Olympics. It has been said that it crossed the original expected budget for the Games. Hence, it is not a big surprise when it is one of the most expensive Games ever, even before the event has started. It is scheduled to start from 27th July 2012.





