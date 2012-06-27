Mamata's 'one step forward, two steps backward' strategy as UPA ally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has remained non committal on many issues. The recent one is on whom to support -Sangma or Pranab.

In Focus

The relationship is really getting quite complicated. Mamata’s stand on the Presidential election is now as complicated as the relationship question: “Whose brother is who? Or better say, who is whose sister? “It is now the only media gossip if Mamata will support Pranab after CPI(M) rushes in for supporting Pranab. Fools rush in when angels fear to tread.

The hurried support of CPI(M) supremo to Pranab only to flatter the Bengal counterparts who constitute the largest base of the party (Mr.Karat like his party realizes the situation rather belatedly) only makes the situation more complicated for Mamata especially when Karat says that he supported only to widen the fissure between Congress and Trinamool. Very well said by Prakash Karat and now the party is on backfoot as such justification reveals clearly the rift between the Kerala and Bengal line of the party. Already there is the incurable Carbuncle called Rejjak Mollah who is tormenting kingpins of his own party. He emerges out victorious in the CPI(M) party ticket in the election Tsunami which has drowned stalwarts like Buddhadev and Mohammad Selim and the party face Gautam Dev.

In this context, Mamata’s forehead is having wider wrinkles as to come out with her support for Pranab, the man who in the excuse of remaining impartial did not extend either any special financial assistance or any package. Today in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav looms larger in Congress mind and his claim for 90000 crore of rupees for the development of Uttar Pradesh before any concrete commitment is an open secret. The Mulayam Singh group and his that time assistant Amar Singh came out as a saviour when the Left unitedly withdrew the support from UPA I on the nuclear issue.

The Mulayam Singh Yadav made Congress return to pavilion in empty hands in UP. In the next Lok Sabha elections, even Sonia Gandhi feels scared to lose her seat and the compromise in this regard with Mulayam is imminent. This is a political compulsion for Sonia to remain with Mulayam and to dole out in a special way the openly claimed amount of Rs 90000 crores, neither as a special package nor as a financial assistance as other states may want it also for the development purpose.

But without that the SP will not support Congress. Here Mamata is also on the lookout for bargain. The President’s nod is now necessary for her to get the better version of the Singur Bill, which will decide the survival of the party in the next Assembly Election on the logical argument that people voted in favour of Mamata and Trinamool on the Singur and Nandigram issue where CPI(M) according to Mamata’s Trinamool and the Pro-Mamata intellectuals has crushed all human values for snatching fertile lands from the poor farmers and to favour the Tatas (Mamata ironically says Tatababus). Suddenly Mamata cannot do what CPI(M) has done. This has also instigated Prakash Karat who feels that Mamata will not do what CPI(M) has done. This kind of foolish thinking cannot be done even by the obstinate Mamata. There is a Bengali sentiment and there is also a need for the President’s help in legalizing the Singur Bill.

The worst sufferer thus is P.A. Sangma , the Presidential candidate for the BJP led NDA. Mamata hoped a lot for amassing support for Kalam, because he is apolitical. Pranab Mukherjee who is called Chanakya by people has played one of his master cards by saying that he has become apolitical by resigning from the post of Union Finance Minister. So Mamata has found the question of supporting or rejecting very difficult. She is taking time to decide in the manner of Hamlet as if a drama within the drama has to be enacted for the progress of the action as it happens in the Senecan revenge tragedy of the Elizabethan period. So P.A.Sangma is given no hope by his dear Mamatadi. He defied the party dictates for contesting the Presidential poll. Mamata tried to buy some more time to see if P.A.Sangma is going to be defeated certainly or not by not being able to amass the required number of votes. So silence is now golden for Mamata. Will she go the CPI(M) way? Or is it now necessary for her to finalise the deal for package secretly before the Prez election? All these are million dollar questions.