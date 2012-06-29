Mario Balotelli takes Italy to Euro Cup Finals

Mario Balotelli's display of brilliance knocked the Germans out of the competition. Hence, Italy has reached the finals of the European Championship.

He scored both the goals in the first half of the match. After scoring his second goal, he tore upon his national jersey and showed off his muscular fit body to the entire world. The player has always been involved in goal celebrations, which catches the attention of the crowd and viewers across the World. The player was booked for this act, according to Bloomberg.

There were various people who were talking highly about the impressive game that Balotelli came up with yesterday night. Social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter had congratulatory messages for Balotelli. Partick Viera, a former French footballer tweeted, “There's only one Balotelli...for many reasons...congratulations Super Mario (Balotelli)”

It was Mario Balotelli, who single handedly won the game for the Italians. The Germans must have chalked a plan to counter his fierce game, but they failed to do so. Another Twitter user Kevyan Hedvat wrote, "German fans have been silenced by a force of nature: Super Mario”.

If Mario Balotelli plays in a similar manner against Spain in the finals of the competition too, it would not be surprising to see the Italians lifting the Euro 2012 trophy.