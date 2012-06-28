Meet Raju, a monkey that lives on petrol

Monkeys are usually naughty but this monkey has set his own standards by quenching his thirst from petrol, he steals from parked vehicles in Andhra Pradesh.

WITH THE recent hike in the petrol prices, various petrol jokes are recurring on social networking sites and people are comparing petrol to valuables. This phenomenon isn't restricted to humans only as even animals are thinking of petrol as a valuable thing. To demonstrate my point, I present Raju, a monkey to you, who thinks of petrol as food and has it everyday.

As shown in this amazing NNIS footage, Raju, who is a regular menace steals and drinks all the petrol from vehicles parked at the Warangal bus stand. For quite some now, the place has been chaotic because of this problem and initially people thought that it was the work of some thief and given the hike in the recent petrol prices, every one kind of understood the new attraction among people about petrol.

But when people finally saw the small monkey hopping from one bike to another, unplugging the petrol tank and actually drinking it, then they understood that even in the animal kingdom, petrol was a favorite.

A local resident said, “For some days now, people have been noticing petrol being stolen from the parked vehicles. Now we know it is actually a monkey who just wants to quench his thirst.”