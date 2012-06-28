Naseeruddin Shah 'is his own competition'

Maximum is the next movie of Naseeruddin Shah and everyone is eagerly waiting for this film where he is playing a cop. In a candid interview, he says he is his own competition.

In Focus

After The Dirty Picture, this is a movie in a long time where he would be seen as the protagonist of a sort. However, he learns as he works and he competes with himself, or so he says in an interview to network1media.

Maximum is about two cops and the director Kabeer Kaushik has tried to break all the stereotypes of Police that are so well known in Bollywood. He has tried to create a bridge between the actual every day people and Bollywood through this movie. As Naseerudin puts it, “ Everyone in our society is terrified of the Khaki clothes. The director has tried to show the people the human being behind the clothes and the uniform of the Police.”

Talking about the film, Shah also says, “Our films shows that powerful cops corrupt the system and the people subsequently, but in reality the case is that it is the system, which corrupts the cop and forces them to do certain things.” In a way it tries to justify the action of cops and what they do.

When asked about his competition, Shah says, “Although it sounds like a very old cliché but I am in competition with myself. From an early time in my career I have learnt that I cannot be bad in my work and with this mantra, I have tried to better my craft and thankfully due to that, this is the place where I have arrived.” People are eagerly awaiting Maximum where we would see another facet of Nasseruddin Shah.