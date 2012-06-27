No other Harry would meet Sally after the death of Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron, the woman behind the wonderful words in all those wonderful movies is no more and fans all over the world are mourning her. An era comes to an end and we would surely miss her.

I LITERALLY mourned for the soul of Nora Ephron, who has given me all my comfort romantic movies such as When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle and Julie and Julia. The fact that we lost a charismatic and a warm scriptwriter at the age of 71 to leukemia was traumatic to me.

But being human, I thought more of the fact that the era of sweet, witty and layered movies passed with Nora and we are left with nothing but fantastical, mythical characters of vampires and wizards, which does takes us to another world but it does not have the power to transform our surroundings into a place where love can happen and people can again have loving relationships. At times negatives are so rampant in our lives, we needed a Nora to remind us about a Harry Burns and Sally Albright and Joe and Kathleen who believed and lived love.

Nora Ephron's own life was no less dramatic but she never allowed it to get to her. Married thrice and having been cheated on, she could have easily turned her life by making the wrong choices but instead she pursued her passion of writing and gave us memorable films. People in India, might be hearing of her for the first time (if they are reading this) but she was the wife of Carl Brenstein, who worked with Bob Woodward to make Watergate happen and eventually pull down President Richard Nixon.

This was her second marriage but it crumbled when heavily pregnant, at the time, she learnt that her husband was cheating on her. Sore and heartbroken, she took her greatest comfort of writing and came up with the film 'Heartburn' starring Merly Strepp and Jack Nicholson. While many would have condemned her move, as barring her heart to get money, Nora was one of a kind and what we got to see was the pain of a woman who was still in love with her man, while he had simply moved on in his life.

She was brave and this not only reflected in her characters but people who knew her also said this. She fought with leukemia for six long years and could not take it anymore. Her death was confirmed by her son Jacob Bernstein as reported in Mail Online. Twitter flooded with RIP messages for the writer and the director. Justin Timberlake, an American actor and singer tweeted, “R.I.P. Nora Ephron... Funny, charming, witty, full of heart, and one of the greatest who put it all down in timeless, quotable classics.” Shonda Rhimes, known for her Grey's Anatomy show also tweeted a famous quote from the pen of Nora Eprhron that goes, “I try to write parts for women that are as complicated and interesting as women actually are.”

Her husband of 20 years, writer Nicholas Pileggi has already planned her funeral and has decided that instead of “Rest in Peace” they would inscribe, “What the hell will we do without you?” This message in itself tells her how the writer was loved and would be missed. We might miss her less but can't help but quote one of magical lines, “I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”RIP Nora Ephron.