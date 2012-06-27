Submit :
Not necessary that every decision I took was right: Pranab Mukherjee
Shiv Prakash
27 June, 2012
UPA Presidential candidate and Senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee has resigned from the post of Finance Minister. The Congress Party's trouble shooter submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at 7 Race Course Road, the official residence of the PM.

WHILE SPEAKING to mediapersons outside his office at the North Block before leaving for 7, RCR, Pranab Mukherjee said in a jolly mood that though there would be many questions but he would not like to open up any new dialogues. He said that he is ready to embark on a new journey.

Mukherjee said that it was not necessary every decision he took as Finance Minister proved to be a right one ultimately. “I know that not every decision I have taken might have been right. But I have taken those decisions always keeping in mind those simple and poor people I knew from my childhood”,  Mukherjee told reporters.

Mukherjee also thanked media and said that he learnt a lot from the media criticism as well appreciations. For extending support to his presidential candidature he thanked the UPA leadership as well as other parties, including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, JDU, CPM and Forward Bloc.

Though there are many names like Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh, Planning Commission's Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council's Chief C. Rangarajan as a probable candidate for the post of Finance Minister, however, as per the sources Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will himself take over the reins at Finance Ministry after the resignation of Mukherjee.

Mukherjee will file his nominations for the presidential election on June 28. Former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma who has the backing of NDA is contesting the presidential elections against Mukherjee.

