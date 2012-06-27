Not necessary that every decision I took was right: Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee also thanked media and said that he learnt a lot from the media criticism as well appreciations. For extending support to his presidential candidature he thanked the UPA leadership as well as other parties, including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, JDU, CPM and Forward Bloc.
Though there are many names like Rural Development Minister Jairam Ramesh, Planning Commission's Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council's Chief C. Rangarajan as a probable candidate for the post of Finance Minister, however, as per the sources Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will himself take over the reins at Finance Ministry after the resignation of Mukherjee.
Mukherjee will file his nominations for the presidential election on June 28. Former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma who has the backing of NDA is contesting the presidential elections against Mukherjee.
