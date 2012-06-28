Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Now you can't claim you never had alcohol in your life
Shiv Prakash
28 June, 2012
If you are fond of colas such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, then you should stop swearing by god that you never touched alcohol in your life. Leave alone touching, you have already drunk alcohol courtesy these popular soft drink brands, which according to a scientific research have minute presence of alcohol in each of their bottled drinks.

AS PER the report by Daily Mail, the stunning facts came out during the tests carried out by the Paris-based National Institute of Consumption (INC).


In Focus
The tests show that there are nine soft drinks made by brands including Auchan, Cora, Casino, Leader Price and Man U-Cola that did not contain alcohal. However, ten carbonated soft drink brands by Coca-cola, Pepsi Cola, Coca-Cola Classic Light and Coke Zero contain alcohol in them.

As per the report published in a French magazine, more than half of the colas contain alcohol. According to the research, the alcohol levels are as low as 10mg in every litre of the cola, and this works out at around 0.001 per cent alcohol.

The report may create a stir not only in India but all over the world as people drink colas as a thirst-quenching drink and also for taste. In India, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have the majority market share in carbonated soft drink sector.

Pepsi and Coca-Cola may face anger, especially from Muslim population, across the globe as consumption of alcohol is forbidden in Islam.

Daily Mail quoted Michel Pepin, scientific director for Coca-Cola France, who agreed to the possibility of trace of alcohol coming in from the process of making Coca Cola according to its secret recipe. However, Pepin emphasized that that Coca-Cola drinks were probably ‘soft’ and the respective government authorities have recognized them as such.

Reacting about the scientific research report, a Pepsi spokesperson also admitted that some soft drinks can contain minute traces of alcohol because of the ingredients used. The spokesperson added that the Pepsi-cola recipe does not contain alcohol.
 


Previous Post
IGNOU establishes Mother Teresa Chair
Next Post
Twitterati poke fun at Indian government for Italy's bluff on marines
COMMENTS (1)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
Lifestyle
IGNOU establishes Mother Teresa Chair
Twitterati poke fun at Indian government for Italy's bluff on marines
Safe Street Zone Project to make street food hygienic
How to photograph artifacts
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Seven heroes who gave up their lives..
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
Seven most famous women freedom..
Some awesome recipes for Navratri..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region