Now you can't claim you never had alcohol in your life

If you are fond of colas such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, then you should stop swearing by god that you never touched alcohol in your life. Leave alone touching, you have already drunk alcohol courtesy these popular soft drink brands, which according to a scientific research have minute presence of alcohol in each of their bottled drinks.
The tests show that there are nine soft drinks made by brands including Auchan, Cora, Casino, Leader Price and Man U-Cola that did not contain alcohal. However, ten carbonated soft drink brands by Coca-cola, Pepsi Cola, Coca-Cola Classic Light and Coke Zero contain alcohol in them.
As per the report published in a French magazine, more than half of the colas contain alcohol. According to the research, the alcohol levels are as low as 10mg in every litre of the cola, and this works out at around 0.001 per cent alcohol.
The report may create a stir not only in India
but all over the world
as people drink colas as a thirst-quenching drink and also for taste. In India, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have the majority market share in carbonated soft drink sector.
Pepsi and Coca-Cola may face anger, especially from Muslim population, across the globe as consumption of alcohol is forbidden in Islam.
Daily Mail quoted Michel Pepin, scientific director for Coca-Cola France, who agreed to the possibility of trace of alcohol coming in from the process of making Coca Cola according to its secret recipe. However, Pepin emphasized that that Coca-Cola drinks were probably ‘soft’ and the respective government authorities have recognized them as such.
Reacting about the scientific research report, a Pepsi spokesperson also admitted that some soft drinks can contain minute traces of alcohol because of the ingredients used. The spokesperson added that the Pepsi-cola recipe does not contain alcohol.