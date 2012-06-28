Follow @merinews Now you can't claim you never had alcohol in your life

If you are fond of colas such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, then you should stop swearing by god that you never touched alcohol in your life. Leave alone touching, you have already drunk alcohol courtesy these popular soft drink brands, which according to a scientific research have minute presence of alcohol in each of their bottled drinks.

AS PER the report by Daily Mail, the stunning facts came out during the tests carried out by the Paris-based National Institute of Consumption (INC).





