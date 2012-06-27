Submit :
Pak turnabout: It is Surjeet not Sarabjit to walk out of Pak jail
Dr. Lalit Kishore
27 June, 2012
Pakistani government clarified late night yesterday, June 26, that it was Surjeet Singh who had completed his life term and recommended to be released for sending back to India.

THROUGHOUT THE day till late evening on June 26, the media had been reporting the news of commuting Sarabjit Singh's sentence to life term by Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari and his early release from the jail.

Even Pakistani news channels had reported that President Zardari had converted Sarabjit Singh’s death sentence to life imprisonment and thus clearing the decks of his release from the jail.

Also, the Indian official sources reported that steps had been initiated for Sarabjit’s release from Pak jail. It may be noted that even Indian External Affairs Minister S M Krishna had thanked Pak President Zardari for it.

However, Pak government's official spokesperson clarified late night yesterday that the Indian to be released from Pakistani jail was Surjeet Singh and not Sarabjit.

It was clarified that Surjeet Singh, son of Sucha Singh, whose death sentence was commuted in 1989 by then President of Pakistan, had completed his life term and would be released to be sent back to India since 'keeping him (Surjeet) in jail any longer will be illegal confinement'.

The family of Sarabjit Singh had been jubilant throughout the day; the turnabout came as a rude shock to them.

