Pak turnabout: It is Surjeet not Sarabjit to walk out of Pak jail

Also, the Indian official sources reported that steps had been initiated for Sarabjit’s release from Pak jail. It may be noted that even Indian External Affairs Minister S M Krishna had thanked Pak President Zardari for it.
However, Pak government's official spokesperson clarified late night yesterday that the Indian to be released from Pakistani jail was Surjeet Singh and not Sarabjit.
It was clarified that Surjeet Singh, son of Sucha Singh, whose death sentence was commuted in 1989 by then President of Pakistan, had completed his life term and would be released to be sent back to India since 'keeping him (Surjeet) in jail any longer will be illegal confinement'.
The family of Sarabjit Singh had been jubilant throughout the day; the turnabout came as a rude shock to them.
|Previous Post
The most popular citizen journalists' reports on merinews chosen automatically on the basis of views and comments