Pakistan exposed as organiser of 26/11 attacks after Jundal's arrest

The arrest of Abu Jundal and the dossier being prepared about his activities will give material proofs to establish the authenticity of Indian charges against Pakistan for masterminding terrorism in India in spite of all its efforts of dodging.

ABU JUNDAL, 30-year-old voice of terror in the 26/11 conspiracy has at last been nailed after one year of awesome tracking. He was in the Karachi control room with the ISI officers during 26/11 attacks. It was allegedly an organized attack of Pakistani's ISI and the terrorists. From the Karachi control room, Jundal directed Kasab and nine other terrorists whom Pakistan unleashed in a sinister terror plot against India. This explosive revelation came after his arrest.

Jundal, a key handler of 26/11 attackers, was arrested on June 21 on his arrival from Saudi Arabia. Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram said that there was clear evidence that Pakistan's official machinery was involved in carrying out the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 which claimed 166 lives. Pakistani officials, however used their usual mental expertise to dodge all the charges of the probable complicity of terrorists engineered by ISI in the crime.

The state support of Pakistan was there and the dossier which is being prepared for handing over to Pakistan contains irrefutable proofs this time. It will be very difficult for Pakistan to get its hands washed clean of the charges raised by India after the arrest and interrogation of Abu Jundal. The argument that non-state actors were behind the massacre is no longer valid.

Chidambaram in a reply to questions from mediapersons said, “ We tracked him, honed him, and arrested him”. Pakistan, he said, has come out poorly as it continues to deny that the handlers of 26/11 terrorists, when the terrorists have been all sitting in Pakistan. Only a few months earlier the world has seen how the Al Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden had been living safely in Abbotabad. Chidambaram said the world appreciates the way India has been tracking down the 26/11 accused. "But in contrast, Pakistan comes out poorly as a country in denial. With this kind of huge trust deficit Pakistan is facing humiliation in the eyes of the world as a haven for the terrorists. No one trusts them for the dodging practices .

The people of Pakistan have been let down by this kind of politicians and more importantly, by their military. Being a nuclear state, Indian government has to tread cautiously in the larger interest of peace in this region. Once US finishes its business in Afghanistan, the financial aid from US to Pakistan will slow down and the country will be in a deep crisis, with their sorry state of economy.

There are four major wings in Pakistan - Army, Supreme Court, Media and Political Parties. But top brass of each institution doesn't have stack in Pakistan. 35% of political leaders and 50% of media owners and top anchors have dual citizenship and their sons and daughters and their investments are in UK/ US. Army and Supreme Court are in a race of showing supremacy over each other. All four pillars of Pakistan are going in different directions and the country is surely going to fall in four pieces: Baluchistan, Sindhudesh, Frontier and Punjab in near future. It is almost impossible to go beyond the command of the terrorists and the rogue elements. There will be regional and communal violence and Pakistan may not be able to save itself from being another Somalia with guns in everyone’s hands and no bread.

China is also using Pakistan in their power balance against America. China is politicking over the visa permission to Kashmir valley to sympathise with the Pak Jehadis. Former ISI head Hamid Gul was openly accused of having patronized the terrorists.