Pakistan exposed as organiser of 26/11 attacks after Jundal's arrest

The state support of Pakistan was there and the dossier which is being prepared for handing over to Pakistan contains irrefutable proofs this time. It will be very difficult for Pakistan to get its hands washed clean of the charges raised by India after the arrest and interrogation of Abu Jundal. The argument that non-state actors were behind the massacre is no longer valid.
Chidambaram in a reply to questions from mediapersons said, “ We tracked him, honed him, and arrested him”. Pakistan, he said, has come out poorly as it continues to deny that the handlers of 26/11 terrorists, when the terrorists have been all sitting in Pakistan. Only a few months earlier the world has seen how the Al Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden had been living safely in Abbotabad. Chidambaram said the world appreciates the way India has been tracking down the 26/11 accused. "But in contrast, Pakistan comes out poorly as a country in denial. With this kind of huge trust deficit Pakistan is facing humiliation in the eyes of the world as a haven for the terrorists. No one trusts them for the dodging practices .
The people of Pakistan have been let down by this kind of politicians and more importantly, by their military. Being a nuclear state, Indian government has to tread cautiously in the larger interest of peace in this region. Once US finishes its business in Afghanistan, the financial aid from US to Pakistan will slow down and the country will be in a deep crisis, with their sorry state of economy.
There are four major wings in Pakistan - Army, Supreme Court, Media and Political Parties. But top brass of each institution doesn't have stack in Pakistan. 35% of political leaders and 50% of media owners and top anchors have dual citizenship and their sons and daughters and their investments are in UK/ US. Army and Supreme Court are in a race of showing supremacy over each other. All four pillars of Pakistan are going in different directions and the country is surely going to fall in four pieces: Baluchistan, Sindhudesh, Frontier and Punjab in near future. It is almost impossible to go beyond the command of the terrorists and the rogue elements. There will be regional and communal violence and Pakistan may not be able to save itself from being another Somalia with guns in everyone’s hands and no bread.
China is also using Pakistan in their power balance against America. China is politicking over the visa permission to Kashmir valley to sympathise with the Pak Jehadis. Former ISI head Hamid Gul was openly accused of having patronized the terrorists.
|Previous Post
The most popular citizen journalists' reports on merinews chosen automatically on the basis of views and comments