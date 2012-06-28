Pakistan treats Indian prisoners very well: Surjeet Singh

It was an emotional scene as family members with teary eyes hugged Surjeet Singh who crossed over to this side of the border after 30 years of incarceration in various Pakistan jails, on charges of spying.

DRESSED IN white robes, Surjeet Singh, incarcerated in Pakistan for 30 years on the charges of spying during 1980s under President Zia-ul-Haq's regime, waved to friends, family and supporters at Wagah border, after walking free from Lahore Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In Focus

With a smile on his bearded face, Singh thanked the Pakistani officials as soon as he entered the Indian side of border on Thursday. He was garlanded and emotional scenes were witnessed as soon as hugged his family members and friends.

Snappers jostled to capture the moment as Singh got lost in the crowd of supporters that has turned up from his ancestral village in Ferozepur.

Excited at his freedom, 69-year-old Singh said: “I am very happy to return after 30 years and meeting my children and family," reported Hindustan Times.

Maintaining that he had crossed over to Pakistan for spying, Singh praised the Pakistani authorities for treating Indian prisoners very well. "Sarabjit Singh is also doing well there. He has sent no message with me. Leave it to me, I will get him released," Surjeet told reporters.

Referring to Sarabjit Singh, another Punjabi lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail, Singh said that he (Sarabjhit) was 'doing fine and isn't facing any problems there'. “I used to meet him on weekly basis.”

Clearing the air on the confusion about Sarabjit's release, Singh said that it was just a spelling mistake. “All this happened due to spelling mistakes as in Urdu language the spelling of Surjeet and Sarabjeet are almost similar," he claimed.