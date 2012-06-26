Pakistan's glamorous face showcased in a new magazine

Hello! Pakistan is a new magazine for the elite and by the elite. The well heeled buy it, read it and discuss it in the social get-togethers where nothing is a taboo. Freedom of thought and expression is exercised there by both men and women.

In Focus

The developing readership comprises the well heeled landed aristocracy, mini-royalty that per force is bowing out of the stage, the officials, both military and civil and the neo-rich who do not like to pay taxes. They run the show in that unfortunate country that has almost earned the label of a failed State.

Zahraa Saifullah Khan – that is the name of the publisher of Hello! Pakistan. She was born in Pakistan 29 years ago when a new class of elite was emerging who wished to live life and see the world as it was and not the topsy-turvy view that was projected by the military rulers who made noises like empty vessels. They kept the common man hungry and thirsty and brainwashed them to be ever ready for fighting a holy war and sacrificing their lives. Never mind if back home in their native villages their platoon of children went to bed on empty stomach.

Zahraa was educated in England and had seen the western life from close quarters. She wrote Queen’s English well and had business acumen in the realm of publishing. Pretty woman that she is, her self-confidence brought her in touch with the people who mattered. She fathomed the depth of the moneyed-educated Pakistanis who wanted a magazine in hand for pre-bed time light reading; just to dose off reading a short sketch of a playboy about to disrobe a damsel, while sipping the single malt Scotch whisky. The romantic reader was just priming himself for a real action in his own bedroom. Looking at this scenario, the young publisher had concretised her concept about her publication and had identified the target reading clientele.

The educated youth of Pakistan was migrating from Pakistan to other countries in search of greener pastures. They wished to strive for a clean image of the law-abiding citizens. Khan was with the youth in presenting a lively image of Pakistan. She wished the West to know that now Pakistan had advanced beyond the burqa, beard and bomb blasts. The new generation had left the cauldron of chaos behind. The jeans had replaced the ankle-long Aligarhi pyjama. The trendy low-neck, high back women’s dresses were taken in and the burqa was given a burial. Hello! Pakistan was lapped up by the aforesaid elite and they loved it, paid for it and made it a bedside reading material.

There are quite a few magazines published in English in Pakistan but Hello! Pakistan has burst on the publishing stage like a tornado. It has a solid backing of women who needed some reading material of this nature.

The enlightened new generation of Pakistan is proud of emulating its father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who saw nothing wrong with eating pork and bacon, drinking wine and marrying a Parsi girl, half of his age. Liberation was writ large in his personal constitution of life and he wished to transfer it to the polity of Pakistan. The youth of today took the cue from the grand old man and is determined to move forward, come what may.