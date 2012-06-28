Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Pepsi and Coca Cola can cause cancer
Vinita Pujara
28 June, 2012
Pepsi and Coca Cola contain a caramel colouring, which includes a toxic chemical called 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI, which was added in January to the list of cancer causing chemical by California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986.

PEPSI, THE American drink giant has changed its recipe in the US, because of a health alert over the contamination with 4-MI. But the company says that it has no plans to change its ingredients for its customers in the UK, and says that it is not necessary to do it in UK, reported the Daily Mail.


In Focus
This soft drink company has been pointed out by the child food campaigners, who say, “It is wrong for the company to operate such double standards when it comes to safety.”

Pepsi and Coke were forced to alter their formula because of the California’s law, according to which the soft drink companies are required to keep a warning label on their package, as is being done on a pack of cigarette.

Coca-Cola has committed to change the ingredients of the formula around the world by this week. But contradictory to this statement, Pepsi says that it will not reduce the levels of 4-MI in the products which are being marketed in Britain and elsewhere.

A Pepsi spokesman said: “We take the safety of our consumers seriously and comply with all EU industry regulations. Our beverages, and the ingredients that go into them, are and always will be safe for consumption,” reported Daily Mail.

He also said that the caramel colour used in Pepsi, which includes 4-MI has no scientific evidence to prove that it is a threat to human health. According to the current regulations in the EU states, this caramel colouring does not create any health problems.

Malcolm Clark, campaign co-ordinator at the Children’s Food Campaign, said: “It rather looks like Pepsi has double standards when it comes to customer safety. There is one set of rules for customers in America and another set for people in the UK and elsewhere,” reported Daily Mail.

The British Soft Drinks Association don't have any problem with the ingredients present in cola drinks. The association says that food safety watchdogs in Britain and Europe, have no objection with the presence of 4-MI in the cola drink, as the presence of this caramel colouring is not a health concern.


Previous Post
Clergy-day at Nevada Museum of Art
Next Post
Jorge Mario Bergoglio is world's first pope from Americas
COMMENTS (2)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
World
Clergy-day at Nevada Museum of Art
Jorge Mario Bergoglio is world's first pope from Americas
Rapes are a worldwide problem
Nuclear weapons are a necessary evil
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Some awesome recipes for Navratri..
Six reasons why you should say no to..
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region