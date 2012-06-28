Pepsi and Coca Cola can cause cancer

Pepsi and Coca Cola contain a caramel colouring, which includes a toxic chemical called 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI, which was added in January to the list of cancer causing chemical by California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986.
This soft drink company has been pointed out by the child food campaigners, who say, “It is wrong for the company to operate such double standards when it comes to safety.”
Pepsi and Coke were forced to alter their formula because of the California’s law, according to which the soft drink companies are required to keep a warning label on their package, as is being done on a pack of cigarette.
Coca-Cola has committed to change the ingredients of the formula around the world
by this week. But contradictory to this statement, Pepsi says that it will not reduce the levels of 4-MI in the products which are being marketed in Britain and elsewhere.
A Pepsi spokesman said: “We take the safety of our consumers seriously and comply with all EU industry regulations. Our beverages, and the ingredients that go into them, are and always will be safe for consumption,” reported Daily Mail.
He also said that the caramel colour used in Pepsi, which includes 4-MI has no scientific evidence to prove that it is a threat to human health. According to the current regulations in the EU states, this caramel colouring does not create any health problems.
Malcolm Clark, campaign co-ordinator at the Children’s Food Campaign, said: “It rather looks like Pepsi has double standards when it comes to customer safety. There is one set of rules for customers in America and another set for people in the UK and elsewhere,” reported Daily Mail.
The British Soft Drinks Association don't have any problem with the ingredients present in cola drinks. The association says that food safety watchdogs in Britain and Europe, have no objection with the presence of 4-MI in the cola drink, as the presence of this caramel colouring is not a health concern.