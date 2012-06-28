Pepsi and Coca Cola can cause cancer

Pepsi and Coca Cola contain a caramel colouring, which includes a toxic chemical called 4-methylimidazole, or 4-MI, which was added in January to the list of cancer causing chemical by California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986.

PEPSI, THE American drink giant has changed its recipe in the US, because of a health alert over the contamination with 4-MI. But the company says that it has no plans to change its ingredients for its customers in the UK, and says that it is not necessary to do it in UK, reported the Daily Mail.

