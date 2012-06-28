Presence of alcohol in Pepsi and Coca-cola is a serious matter: CSE

Presence of alcohol in soft drinks could lead to a stir in the Muslim world for whom alcohol is prohibited. Though the companies have defended it on the grounds that natural fruit can ferment and produce minute traces of alcohol, the revelation could put off most of Muslim consumers from such drinks.

A REPORT based on a scientific research that was published in a French magazine has shown that popular soft drink brands like Pepsi and Coca-cola have traces of alcohol in them. Reportedly these revelations surfaced during the tests carried out by the Paris-based National Institute of Consumption (INC).

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) an organization that works on environment development issues in India considers the findings of the research as a very serious matter.

Deputy Director-General of the CSE Chandra Bhushan said that the cola companies have to come clean on the issue. He demanded that the soft drink makers should mention the presence of alcohol on their label.

“I cannot comment on the authenticity of the report as we have not carried out the research. However if it is true then it is a very serious matter and companies have to come clean on the issue,” Mr Bhushan told this citizen journalist .

Both the companies have attributed the presence of alcohol in their drinks as a result of the process that is applied to make soft drinks. To this CSE demanded that they should disclose the presence of alcohol on their labels.

“If something is happening during the process of fermentation, they (cola companies) should mention it on their labels so that the consumers know what they are drinking,” added Mr Bhushan.

According to the tests the alcohol levels are as low as 10mg in every litre of the cola, and this works out at around 0.001 per cent alcohol.

Padma Shri awardee and senior cardiologist Dr. KK Aggarwal does not consider the minute traces of alcohol in soft drinks as any threat to the health.

“Every homeopathic medicine, every cough syrup contains more alcohol than amount of alcohol present in the soft drinks, as per the report. All homeopathic medicines and cough syrups are safe. So from the health point of view they ( soft drinks) are 100% safe, it is in permissible limit,” Dr. KK Aggarwal informed.

Pepsi and Coca-cola may face the ire of Muslim population across the globe as consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam.

Ata-ur Rahman said that something that makes a man lose his consciousness after its consumption is forbidden in Islam. He said the soft drinks have no such impact so there is nothing wrong in consuming them.

Non-Muslims have also expressed surprise over the findings of the report on colas. Mamta Singh, a media professional, after coming across the report said that she will try to bring the level of soft drink consumption to a minimum.

As per the research report, more than half of the colas contain alcohol. There are ten carbonated soft drink brands by Coca-cola, Pepsi Cola, Coca-Cola Classic Light and Coke Zero that contain alcohol. However, nine soft drink brands manufactured by the companies include Auchan, Cora, Casino, Leader Price and Man U-Cola that did not contain alcohol.

If you had ever tasted colas like Pepsi or Coca-cola, then you should stop swearing by God that you had never touched alcohol in your life. Leave touching but you had already drunk alcohol courtesy these popular soft drink brands, which according to a scientific research have minute presence of alcohol in each of their bottled drink.