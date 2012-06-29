Submit :
Presidential election isn't a fun-game for cheap publicity
Subhash Chandra Agrawal
29 June, 2012
As the president of the world's largest democratic country, the position holds special significance. However, this year various frivolous activities around the presidential election have reduced the position to a joke.

NOT ONLY the politicians, but common men are also making fun of the presidential chair. More than thirty ‘non-serious’ persons having filed nomination-papers for the forthcoming Presidential elections without submitting signed list of ten proposers and ten seconders from the electoral college with their nomination forms.

It is evident that all these persons have filed their nominations just for sake of fun and to be in news and official records. It should be made a system not to accept such forms without necessary signed list of required number of proposers and secondors. Even such nomination forms should not be made a form of any official record.

Rather system can be formulated whereby 35-percent value of votes may be required for signing the nomination-forms so that country may have a straight election between just two candidates avoiding necessity of second preferential votes. It is to be noted that invalid votes are there also because many of the MPs and MLAs do not know to properly use the preferential voting system for Presidential elections.

Earlier we have seen political play around the selection process with whimisical leaders dropping in name of candidates who themselves were not interested for the position. However, the way common men have also now taken part in the circus only demeans the image of the country.

Editorial NOTE: This article is categorized under Opinion Section. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of merinews.com. In case you have a opposing view, please click here to share the same in the comments section.
