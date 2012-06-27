Puri Rathyatra a Lashkar-e-Toiba's target?

Assam Director General of Police has alerted the Odisha Police that terror outfit has been conducting camps for terror attack during annual Car Festival in Puri. Odisha Cheif Minister has already ordered an inquiry on the possible terror attack.

In Focus

Acting on the information, the state administration has tightened the security in Puri and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already ordered an inquiry into the matter.

As per sources, the DGP of Assam has alerted the Odisha Police about the possible terror attack keeping in view the activities of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. It has been conducting various camps to target some specific places including Puri during annual Car Festival and Missile Center at Balasore in Odisha.

As the ongoing car festival is scheduled to end on Friday, the state administration has swung into action and pressed security forces into action. Besides, the information is being taken seriously as Missile testing centre at Balasore happens to be one of the important strategic locations.

Such intelligence inputs had been received in the past as well, but this time as one DGP of a state like Assam located in the Northeastern region of the country has alerted, the information is being taken seriously.