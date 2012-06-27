Purine rich food can cause Gout

Gout is a chronic form of arthritis which is characterized by a sudden and severe pain, inflammation and tenderness in joints. Males are more prone to it, while females are susceptible to it after menopause.

GOUT IS caused due to the presence of excess uric acid in the tissues and blood. individuals with this problem can produce excess uric acid, and are referred as 'over-producers' in medical terminology, or they have the problem in removing uric acid, known as as 'under-excreters'. The uric acid forms crystals, which accumulate in the joints for years and become the cause for repeated gout attacks. Gout can also occur in association with other medical conditions.

In Focus

The most common gout symptom is the sudden onset of inflammation and reddishness in the joints. It usually affects the joint at the big toe, the other joints which can also be affected are knee, ankle and small joints. Acute gout arthritis at the base of the big toe is known as 'podagra', which is very painful, even a bed sheet on the toe can cause intense pain.

Gout diet which is rich in purine, especially meat and sea food can cause immediate risk of gout flare-up, says the research published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. The study was done on 633 people suffering with gout with an average age of 54, for an year. The details about the gout attack, timings of attack, and the drugs used for treatment, were asked to the participants. They were provided with purine rich food and were asked to give the same information on alternate days. During the monitoring period 1, 247 gout attacks were recorded. The study concluded that, avoiding purine rich food in the daily diet, mainly of animal origin can help to reduce the risk of repeated gout attacks, reported the Medical News Today.

When you approach your physician for gout treatment, he will first study your symptoms and then he will prescribe the medication and along with it, he will explain you some self care tips such as:

keeping the swollen joint at an elevated position.

Using ice packs to relieve the pain and reduce the inflammation.

Drinking more and more water to lower the frequency of the attack.

The main aim of gout medication is to treat the inflammation of the joints and to prevent the repeated gout attacks. The medications used for the treatment are:

Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory drugs (NSAID's) – indomethacin, ibuprofen and celecoxib. Asprin should not be used for gout treatment.

Colchicine – this can be used in two different ways, that is to treat the acute attack and to prevent the recurring attack.

Cortecosteroids – predenison is usually used. It can also be injected into the affected joint for temporary relief.

Probenecid – this drug helps to eliminate excess uric acid from the kidney.

Allopurinol – it lowers the formation of uric acid and in turn decreases the blood uric acid level.

Febuxostat – it a new kind of medication, which is specially developed for the patients above 40 years of age.