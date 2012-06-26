Putin visits Israel, stresses democratic changes in a civilised manner

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently visiting Israel, once again has warned the west against foreign interference in Syria. Earlier, Putin had visited Israel in 2005.

PUTIN HELD a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, June 25. After the meeting, Putin said, "From the very beginning of the so-called Arab Spring, Russia has been persuading its partners that democratic changes should take place in a civilized manner and without external intervention."

In Focus

Russia has made it clear that instead of direct military intervention or imposition of stringent sanctions to resolve the Syrian crisis, his proposal for an international Syria conference in this regard was more appropriate.

Putin also unveiled a World War II monument at Netanya during his visit. The political analysts see Putin’s visit to the Middle East as a diplomatic mission to stop the bloody conflict in Syria and find an amicable solution to Iran’s nuke crisis.

Israeli president Shimon Peres urged Putin to play a bigger role in the region for peace. While stressing the need to resolve all disputes in the region on the basis of international law, Putin said, "We think it is unacceptable according to international law to think of mutual destruction, regardless of who is voicing such threats."