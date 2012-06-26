Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Putin visits Israel, stresses democratic changes in a civilised manner
Dr. Lalit Kishore
26 June, 2012
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently visiting Israel, once again has warned the west against foreign interference in Syria. Earlier, Putin had visited Israel in 2005.

PUTIN HELD a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, June 25. After the meeting, Putin said, "From the very beginning of the so-called Arab Spring, Russia has been persuading its partners that democratic changes should take place in a civilized manner and without external intervention."

In Focus
Russia has made it clear that instead of direct military intervention or imposition of stringent sanctions to resolve the Syrian crisis, his proposal for an international Syria conference in this regard was more appropriate.

Putin also unveiled a World War II monument at Netanya during his visit. The political analysts see Putin’s visit to the Middle East as a diplomatic mission to stop the bloody conflict in Syria and find an amicable solution to Iran’s nuke crisis.

Israeli president Shimon Peres urged Putin to play a bigger role in the region for peace. While stressing the need to resolve all disputes in the region on the basis of international law, Putin said, "We think it is unacceptable according to international law to think of mutual destruction, regardless of who is voicing such threats."

Previous Post
Clergy-day at Nevada Museum of Art
Next Post
Jorge Mario Bergoglio is world's first pope from Americas
COMMENTS (0)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
World
Clergy-day at Nevada Museum of Art
Jorge Mario Bergoglio is world's first pope from Americas
Rapes are a worldwide problem
Nuclear weapons are a necessary evil
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Seven heroes who gave up their lives..
Some mouth-watering snacks from the..
Six interesting things you must know..
Drastic situation of Chennai during..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region