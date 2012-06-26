Putin visits Israel, stresses democratic changes in a civilised manner

Putin also unveiled a World War II monument at Netanya during his visit. The political analysts see Putin’s visit to the Middle East as a diplomatic mission to stop the bloody conflict in Syria and find an amicable solution to Iran’s nuke crisis.
Israeli president Shimon Peres urged Putin to play a bigger role in the region for peace. While stressing the need to resolve all disputes in the region on the basis of international law, Putin said, "We think it is unacceptable according to international law to think of mutual destruction, regardless of who is voicing such threats."
