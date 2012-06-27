Religious leaders to discuss health and happiness

Diseases strike irrespective of the colour and religion. To come out with an 'All-religion' white paper on health and happiness, heads of various religions are coming together under a single umbrella on Thursday (tomorrow).

Dr Karan Singh, Member of Parliament and Chairman ICCR will be the chief guest and will deliver the Keynote Address on the subject.

All religions merge when we talk about health and happiness. The focus of the meet is to come out with an ‘All-religion’ white paper for the public on health and religion.

Religious leaders from various religions will also talk and interact on the subject. The speakers include Mr. Sunil Kumar on Hinduism; Maulana Wahiduddin, President, Islamic Centre on Islam and Health and Fr. Mathew Abraham, CDCI on Christianity.

There will also be a panel discussion on the subject. The panelists would include Dr. A K Merchant on Bahai Faith, Ezekiel Isaac Malekar on Judaism, Dr. Shernaz Cama on Zoroastrianism, Shri Paramjeet Singh Sarna on Sikhism, Samani Rohit Prajna and Samani Mimansa Prajna on Jainism and Dr. Kartsang, Head, Tibetan Medical Institute on Buddhism.