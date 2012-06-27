Sania Mirza joins the drama of All Indian Tennis Assocoiation

After Sania Mirza was awarded the wild card entry for the Olympics, she hit out at AITA, Leander, Mahesh for the way the Indian Tennis team crisis was handled.

TOP INDIAN tennis players, namely Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna had been making headlines for the Olympic pairing last week. Sania Mirza was quiet during the time. But, Sania was not to be left out, as she also bagged the headlines for hitting out at AITA, Leander and Mahesh for the way they dealt with the situation. She broke her silence only after she was awarded the wild card for the Olympics yesterday.

Though Sania is happy to play with any of the players during the Olympics, as she would be playing for the nation. But, on the other hand, she was not happy with the AITA as she was to pair with Paes, for she was being used to make Leander head to the Olympics, which reflects male chauvinism, said Sania, according to NDTV. It is understandable to see her unleashing her anger, as Sania and Mahesh had a great record while playing as a team in various tournaments. It is the same pair of Mahesh and Sania that would play the Wimbledon Championship together. But, she does not have anything against pairing up with Leander for the Olympics.

The Indian tennis star, Mirza has also hit out at Leandar Paes' father, who had asked to give in writing about her intention of partnering Leander Paes for the Olympics. There is no need of such things. One fails to understand as to why does a player's father come into the picture and make the situation look even more bad. He should not make such public announcements.

She did not attack Leander as such, for his involvement in the issue. Being a top ranked Indian player, Leander Paes' pairing with Vishnu Vardhan seems unfair. She says that Vishnu can play better when playing alongside Leander. But, she seems to have been upset Mahesh, as they were the original team to play for India in the mixed doubles. She feels that he sacrificed the commitment that he had made to her of winning an Olympic medal together, as per Sania Mirza's letter which has been published by NDTV.

But, Mahesh was also helpless in this situation. The AITA played out a very clever card and teamed up Leander with Sania, which was a matter of consolation for Leander, if we look at the bigger picture. It was not possible for Mahesh to get both Sania and Bopanna, as his partners. Everyone knows that more weightage has been given to the men's doubles competition.

But with such kind of reaction by Sania Mirza, is the Indian Tennis drama again going to ignite? Indian Tennis has already received a bad name during the last 15-20 days for the Olympic team selection drama, so we do not want the see the sport stoop more. It is time for the players and the officials to get back into on-field action and not off-field drama.