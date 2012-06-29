Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Sensex zooms : will Manmohan Singh be able to save Indian economy?
Pinki Sanyal
29 June, 2012
Will Manmohan Singh be able to save the country from an obvious economic downturn? The answer is yet to come, but the PM has definitely started off well in his new additional role of finance minister.

AFTER PRANAB Mukherjee vacated the chair to run for the presidential election, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took upon himself the duty of managing the finances of the country. With high hopes pinned on him to do some magic and bring the country’s economy back from the verge of another recession, Singh manages to hold on to expectations on his first day.

In Focus
In his first day itself he has managed to give high hopes to the investors and common men equally. Singh’s first announcement about the clarification on General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) has sent the stock index soaring. The Dalal Street was in an apprehensive mood since the issue had been taken up in budget 2012 by Pranab Mukherjee. But with Singh’s clarification it stands out that GAAR will not apply to taxpayer’s income. It comes as no surprise that the stock markets are seeing a rise even a day after the announcements.

The second in line were the common men who cheered when the petrol prices were slashed from Thursday midnight. While the prices reduced by INR 2.46/ litre in Delhi and INR 3.10/litre in Mumbai and in various other parts of the country, it varied in a similar range. Even though the estranged UPA ally Mamata Bannerjee scoffed at the move saying the government should have reduced it by more than INR 10 given that the international crude prices have fallen considerably, the common man welcomed and cheered the move across the country. However, whether Singh takes any decision on LPG and kerosene prices is a matter of speculation at the moment.

Singh has also indicated that there may be some relief in the entry load charged by the mutual fund distributors to the investors. The finance ministry has asked SEBI to look into the matter and consider whether the same can be implemented without putting the fund houses under too much pressure.

If start is any indicator of the reign, then Singh has already raised the hopes for the country’s turnaround. However, a lot is yet to be done to put Indian economy back on track. Till then all eyes stay glued to PMO’s office.

Previous Post
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Next Post
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
COMMENTS (0)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists
In This Article
manmohan singh
(2071 Articles)
pranab mukherjee
(584 Articles)


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
India
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
RSS: Those who talk of Hindu terrorism don't have guts to act against terror suspects
Nation needs leadership of the authorized and guidance of the authoritative
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Some awesome recipes for Navratri..
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Eight most interesting things about..
Six reasons why you should say no to..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region