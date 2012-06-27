Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
Solar hand pump provides 24x7 water supply in Shivpuri
Anil Gulati
27 June, 2012
Solar hand pump provides drinking water supply to people of Mundheri village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh who otherwise would have massively suffered due to hot and humid weather.

MUNDHERI VILLAGE is in Shivpuri district, northwestern part of Madhya Pradesh. The village has about 480 households. For supply of drinking water the village has eleven handpumps, except one none of the handpumps is working.

In Focus
Weather is hot and humid here. One of the handpumps, which is working uses solar energy to pump the water. Set up by district administration with support from UNICEF, a solar panel driven electric pump, drives water to 15000 litres tank, placed on stand at a height, which in turn supplies water back to the four taps provided at the ground.

The pump is connected to a storage tank and water is dispensed through a stand post. Sultan, a local person from a village says that this is big relief for the villagers and we have at least one place in the village which provides us 24 x7 water supply in hot and humid weather. This is important in rural areas where electricity is a challenge and is also eco-friendly. Not only him, but many others say that this is a relief or else they had to walk a distance to get drinking water for their homes.

Previous Post
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Next Post
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
COMMENTS (0)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
India
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
RSS: Those who talk of Hindu terrorism don't have guts to act against terror suspects
Nation needs leadership of the authorized and guidance of the authoritative
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Some mouth-watering snacks from the..
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Six interesting things you must know..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region