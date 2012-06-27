Solar hand pump provides 24x7 water supply in Shivpuri

Solar hand pump provides drinking water supply to people of Mundheri village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh who otherwise would have massively suffered due to hot and humid weather.

MUNDHERI VILLAGE is in Shivpuri district, northwestern part of Madhya Pradesh. The village has about 480 households. For supply of drinking water the village has eleven handpumps, except one none of the handpumps is working.

In Focus

Weather is hot and humid here. One of the handpumps, which is working uses solar energy to pump the water. Set up by district administration with support from UNICEF, a solar panel driven electric pump, drives water to 15000 litres tank, placed on stand at a height, which in turn supplies water back to the four taps provided at the ground.

The pump is connected to a storage tank and water is dispensed through a stand post. Sultan, a local person from a village says that this is big relief for the villagers and we have at least one place in the village which provides us 24 x7 water supply in hot and humid weather. This is important in rural areas where electricity is a challenge and is also eco-friendly. Not only him, but many others say that this is a relief or else they had to walk a distance to get drinking water for their homes.