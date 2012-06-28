Spinach has a key protein that builds your muscles

Spinach is an edible plant of the family amaranthaceae, and its scientific name is Spinacia oleracea. The bright and colourful spinach is not only good in appearance but is also good in its nutritional values.

THE RESEARCH conducted by Sweden's Karolinska Institute, says that spinach can boost muscle strength and make them bulge. The study, which was conducted on mice, shows that a compound called nitrate, found in spinach helps to bulge your biceps. The nitrates can trigger the production of two proteins, which are useful for muscle strength. The same level of nitrates are also found in two to three beetroots, lettuce and chard, reported daily mail. Apart from this, there are numerous benefits of spinach, such as:

It is a nutrient-dense food, and is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. It contains vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, folate, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper and dietary fiber. It is also a good source of proteins, selenium, niacin and omega-3 fatty acids.Spinach contains flavinoid, which is a good antioxidant and helps the body tissues to avoid the damage from free radicals.It is a healthy food for the heart because of the presence of antioxidants, which keeps cholesterol from oxidizing, and the folate present in it keeps the cardiovascular system healthy. Magnesium in it, helps in maintaining the blood pressure.The beta-carotene and vitamin C present in spinach guards the gastrointestinal tract, from the harmful effects of free radicals.Arthritis, osteoporosis, asthma and migraine headache, which are known as inflammatory diseases, can be helped by anti-inflammatory properties of spinach.Lutin is a carotenoid found in spinach, which acts as protection against eye diseases such as catract and macular degeneration.Spinach is an excellent source of iron, so pregnant ladies, menstruating women and growing children should include spinach in their diet, reported the medical website Naturally Healthy Eating.As there are two sides of a coin, few things of spinach are not good, like:It is the highest pesticide containing food. It is very important to buy only organic spinach.Oxalates present in spinach can interfere with the calcium absorption process, so the individuals with kidney or gallbladder related problems should avoid eating spinach.It may interfere with the thyroid gland functioning.