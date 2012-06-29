Surjeet Singh reveals truth about Indian prisoners in Pak jails

Surjeet Singh's release from Pakistan jail can be treated as a landmark decision and reveals more than obvious about the myths about prisoners of war (pow) in both countries.

INDIAN AND Pakistan may not see eye to eye for more than one reason. Diplomatic talks at various levels would have yielded not many results since the two countries went separate ways in 1947. But that does not always mean that Indian prisoners get a raw deal in Pakistan Jails. The release of Surjeet Singh creates a ray of hope for many who await the release of their family members jailed in the neighboring nation. It also proves that one needs to handle the situation as maturedly as Surjeet Singh did.

In Focus

Release of the Indian spy Surjeet Singh after 30 years reveals many satisfying revelations. Physical and mental condition of Surjeet Singh and revelations in his interaction with media that Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails are given fairly good treatment at par with normal other prisoners is a relief. Even self-cooked food was allowed for Surjeet Singh. He even refused to change his religion.

Secondly Indian spies are so well trained in India that they manage to save their actual identity of being an Indian spy during their prison-period so as to avoid hanging. Even his instant first-hand interaction with Indian media just after crossing Indo-Pak border established that Surjeet Singh possessed exemplary diplomatic as well public-speaking skills so as to ensure better behaviour of Pakistani authorities with Indian prisoners and also to facilitate their early release. It may be recalled that even earlier, an Indian spy got super-VIP treatment in Pakistani jails when he managed to establish himself as an astrologer making top Pakistani authorities coming to meet him anonymously in night hours with full regard and touching his feet.

The revelations once again prove that humanity is still alive across the border and we are merely separated by a few sentiments evoked and instigated by our bureaucratic leaders. It’s time for the countrymen to stand up and take notice.