Surjeet Singh welcomed by family at Wagah after release from Pak jail

Surjeet Singh, 69, today crossed over to India at Wagah border after completing his life term in Pakistan jails. He was extended a warm welcome by the Indian authorities and family members.

RELEASED FROM Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore this morning after spending 31 years behind bars, Surjeet Singh was welcomed at Wagah check-post by his family and village folks. It was an emotional renunion with his family, kins and friends. His grand children also were present at check-post to receive him.

It may be recalled that Surjeet Singh was arrested by Pak security forces on charges of spying and was given the death sentence which was commuted to life imprisonment in 1989 by then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

Speaking to reporters after crossing over to this side, Surjeet Singh praised Pak authorities of treating Indian prisoners 'very well'. He also admitted being an Indian spy.