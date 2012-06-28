Tamarind is packed with nutrition

-The sticky pulp of tamarind contains non-starch polysaccharides (NSP). Hundred grams of the pulp provides almost thirteen percent of the dietary fiber (helpful in bowel movement and prevents constipation).
-The dietary fibre present in the pulp binds to toxins in the food and prevents the colon from having carcinogenic chemicals. It also binds to the bile salt and reduces the reabsorption in the colon which helps in excretion of LDL cholesterol level in the body.
-Tamarind contains tartaric acid, which gives a sour taste to it. Tartaric acid is a good source of antioxidants, which helps the body tissues from the harmful effect of free radicals.
-It is a rich source of volatile phytochemicals such as cinnamic acid, alkylthiazoles, limonene, geraniol, methyl salicylate, pyrazine and safrole.
- It is a good source of minerals such as copper, calcium, potassium, selenium, zinc, iron and magnesium. Potassium is needed to maintain the body fluid and to control the blood pressure. Iron is essential to produce RBC's. Calcium is essential for strong bones.
-Tamarind is rich in vitamin C, so it helps to build immunity.
Medicinal uses of tamarind are:
The pulp of tamarind has many medicinal benefits, it is used for the treatment of vomiting and indigestion and is also used as laxative.
It is also used as emulsifying agent in syrups and many other pharmaceutical preparations.
A clear soup prepared with tamarind and pepper known as rasam in south India is a home remedy for cold.
Gargle with tamarind water is a good treatment for sore throat.
The most popular citizen journalists' reports on merinews chosen automatically on the basis of views and comments