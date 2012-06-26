Submit :
News                      Photos                     Just In                     Debate Topic                     Latest News                    Articles                    Local News                    Blog Posts                     Pictures                    Reviews                    Recipes                    
  
The emergency of 1975 was not an exception - repression continues in India
Rohit Karir
26 June, 2012
The emergency is often regarded as a one-time aberration when the democratic principles of the nation state were disregarded and for an interlude of about 18 months, the Indian nation state almost effortlessly without any protest, turned into a totalitarian state. And equally effortlessly, went back to being a parliamentary democracy - under the aegis of the same 'sovereign'- who went back to being a democratic leader just as easily.

ON JUNE 26, 1975, President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of Internal Emergency as per the will of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who in a bid to save her position, following her conviction by the Allahabad court, took the decision on the imposition of emergency without taking her cabinet into confidence.

In Focus
Democratic rights were suspended overnight, and the state went from being a parliamentary democracy to becoming an authoritarian state. The imposition of the emergency was followed by en mass political arrests and detentions. Many political/ civil/ cultural outfits were banned. The excesses committed during Emergency were severe and there were gross violations of human rights.

According to an Emergency fact-file, based on reports of Amnesty International, UNDP Annual Report 1975-76, Emergency recorded an estimated total of close to 175,000 detentions under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act); close to 6000 deaths in custody due to police torture and brutalization; hundreds of thousands of people were forcibly sterilized and an equally high number were displaced and relocated.

In Delhi alone, the official figure for people forced to relocate due to slum demolition programmes was a staggering 700,000, and the official figure for sterilizations was 161,000. In March 1976, Amnesty International’s report on political prisoners across the world indicated that majority of them were actually in India.

The emergency is synonymous with authoritarian repression, however, in a lot of ways it merely affirmed the authoritarian practices, which were part of the nation’s public and social life right from the beginning. As early as 1948-49, the Communist Party was banned across several states and cities. In 1949, railway workers were arrested and imprisoned in large numbers to compromise the railway strike. In 1950, trade unionists, socialists, radical activists were indiscriminately arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. Police firings against demonstrations of workers and peasants have been a common feature in India, a continuation of practices of feudal as well as colonial powers.

In fact, the DIR (Defence of India Rules), which during the British regime, was only sparingly invoked and that too, only during times of war, became a permanent fixture in the Indian administrative system. In 1959, the democratically elected Communist Party government in Kerala was arbitrarily dismissed by the Congress regime at the Centre, even when the former enjoyed a clear majority. In 1965, the draconian DIR was invoked to crack down upon agitating students, peasants and urban workers. During the late sixties and the seventies, around 5000 students and intellectuals disappeared in West Bengal, as the state rounded up suspected naxals.

Give these facts and fugures, the Emergency needs to be seen not as an exception, but only an officially proclaimed continuation of repression and violence, and by that logic there are various kinds emergencies, undeclared and silent, that cannot be limited to 1975-77. In this sense, it is astounding how the last few years are a mirror image of what transpired in 1975-76 during the Emergency.

Editorial NOTE: This article is categorized under Opinion Section. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of merinews.com. In case you have a opposing view, please click here to share the same in the comments section.
Previous Post
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Next Post
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
COMMENTS (1)
Guest
Name
Email Id
Verification Code
Email me on reply to my comment
Email me when other CJs comment on this article
}
Sign in to set your preference

Merinews Picks

Zhaoyu Zhou's film "Karma" carries a message viewers across cultures understand
Spiritual side of Christmas: Being inspired by Jesus Christ's life of sublime purity
Nation gears up for 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Sahib
Two books on Indian Muslims' contribution in India's freedom movement released by Harsh Mander
Advertisement
merinews for RTI activists
In This Article
fakhruddin ali ahmed
(3 Articles)
indira gandhi
(645 Articles)


Popular on merinews

Day | Week | Month
India
Make 123 India's only emergency telephone number
Gurgaon Police is now on Facebook
RSS: Those who talk of Hindu terrorism don't have guts to act against terror suspects
Nation needs leadership of the authorized and guidance of the authoritative
Advertisement
Not finding what you are looking for? Search here.
Content | CJ Name | Local Listings | Topic | Weather
 
Find   In   
Some awesome recipes for Navratri..
5 weekend destinations near Delhi
Bigg Boss: Let's meet the winners of..
Six interesting things you must know..
Follow, subscribe, or add
us to your browser search.
Archive : Index by Date | Index by Topics | Index by Region