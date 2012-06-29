Titillating yet gripping, Jism 2 trailer released

Everyone knew that the first trailer of Jism 2 would be hot but no one expected it to be so aesthetic. Although a lot of skin show can be witnessed in the trailer, yet it surpasses the physical aspect, intriguing the audiences about the protagonist.

THIS YEAR'S much awaited film Jism 2's director is seriously trying to tease her audience by the release of the first trailer of the movie. Titillating to the hilt, with a writhing Sunny Leone, who almost always sheds her clothes and opens the other two protagonist's clothes, has certainly lived up to her 'adult star' reputation in the movie.

In Focus

Pooja Bhatt as promised to her audience released the first promo of the Jism 2 on Twitter with a tweet, “On the eve of the release of our 1st promo- Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the entire cast & crew! What a priceless journey!”

'To love her is to Die' is the punch line that appears at the very end of the promo while Sunny Leone wearing a bikini and in the silhouette can be seen all graceful. The starting of the trailer is somewhat deceptive as if Bhatt wanted to ease her audience into her whole world. A small in house old pool with a girl getting out of it is the opening shot. However, this proceeds into raunchier and seductive scenes showcasing Sunny Leone, Arunnoday Singh and Randeep Hooda. The highlight of the trailer is the accompanying song. It reflects the pain that both the men have for the woman and how Jism is actually the means to find one's soulmate. Kerala backwaters have been exploited well in the film and we can trust Pooja Bhatt to lend a poetic scenic beauty to the film with her choice of places.

Not only the audience but the entire film industry is praising the first look. While Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Dino Morea tweeted the link of the trailer, others forwarded their good wishes. Devansh Patel, a columnist tweeted, “JISM 2 title song is cinematic poetry - melodiously mesmerizing . What a time to go to bed ;)” talking about the song that was sung by Ali Azmat, Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Thank you to our buddy Ali Azmat for the heart wrenching vocals of 'Yeh Jism hai to Kya'. You are a STAR in the true sense of the word!”

Himesh Reshamiya also tweeted, “Hey Di! Congratulations! have DM'd you my thoughts ;o) superb work as always!!” Although Sunny Leone is the eye candy of the movie with her fabulous body and ever eagerness to shed clothes, many loved the way Randeep Hooda looked. Vinita Nanda, a writer and a film maker tweetted, “Fabulous trailer of ?#jism2? !!! Absolutely beyond! Randeep finally found :))

Talking of the three protagonists in the film, Leone definitely looks somewhat like Bipasha did in Jism. With her revealing red gown and blood red lipstick, we are taken back a few years, where even Bips seemed similar in a black gown. However, this time the hotness level has gone up with Sunny Leone. If Leone is the magical unattainable damsel for the boys in the movie, Randeep Hooda is no less than an eye candy for girls. With his pepper grey French beard and broad shoulders, it is sure that Jism 2 is going to get a long line of the female fans when it releases on August 3. For now, everyone has to be happy with the first look.