Top 10 diseases that kill you silently

'Silent killer diseases' are the ones that a person may carry unknowingly, because these diseases exhibit minimum or no symptoms. The ignorance shown by the people for their regular hospital check-ups is the main reason for these diseases, which can even be fatal.

THE TOP ten diseases that come under the 'silent killer diseases' category are:

1. Hypertension – too much stress can be a cause of hypertension or high blood pressure. But you can't call stress a disease, but it is the root cause of hypertension. It can be called the deadliest silent killer.

2. Cancer – there are over two hundred different types of cancer that can develop in our body. By the time you get to know about the disease, they become life threatening and untreatable. The only chance to survive from cancer is to get it diagnosed in the early stages.

3. Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) – this is a kind of disease which causes a sudden death of infants between 28 days to one year. It is a unpredictable disease which ends life before it starts. SIDS deaths do not happen due to the inherent sickness of the infant.

4. Type 2 Diabetes – type 2 diabetes can be caused even before induviduals are born, but it does not show any outward symptoms.

5. Obesity – according to a study about 200 million adults are at least 50 pounds overweight. Obesity leads to several other disease like diabetes, thyroid cancer, heart diseases, and strokes.

6. Obstructive sleep apnea – in this condition there will be no symptoms and the individual will be normal in doing his daily routine, but during the sleep his airway gets blocked which results in death.

7. Aneurysms – the disease is characterized by weakening of blood vessels at the point it bursts, it usually occurs in heart or brain. When the blood vessel bursts it causes hemorrhage, which results in sudden death.

8. Heart diseases – heart diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. The symptoms of heart diseases are unmistakable like burning in the chest or numbness of a body.

9. Osteoporosis – this disease is caused by weakening of the bones, it does not bring the individual to death but it is extremely painful. People in their older ages are at a risk of this disease.

10. Mesothelioma – it is a kind of lung cancer which is different from other cancers, it is caused due to the prolonged exposure to asbestos.

Healthy eating habits, exercise for at least thirty minutes a day and avoiding consumption of alcohol and cigarette smoking can prevent the risk of silent killer diseases.