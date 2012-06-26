Submit :
Undeclared emergency persists in 'free India': PUCL-AP
Narendra Ch
26 June, 2012
The most recent and shocking conviction for life to journalist and PUCL's UP State Organising Secretary Seema Azad, along with her husband Vishwa Vijay, by a district court in Allahabad against charges of Waging War against Government of India is completely unacceptable and has to be fought tooth and nail on all fronts.

THE ANDHRA Pradesh unit of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) expressed concern that an undeclared emergency persists in the country with life and liberty of the people of India being the biggest causality. Observing the Anti-Emergency Day, PUCL state president Mrs Jaya Vindhyala and Vice President Mr Ch. Narendra speaking at a programme in Hyderabad on Tuesday, recalled darkest period in the independent India when fundamental rights of people were suspended by invoking state of emergency on June 26, 1975.

Warning the people that present day attitude of the government reflecting emergency tendencies, they said that at present even human rights defenders are also not spared and a large number of people find themselves booked on false charges and inside the Jail without bail being granted to them. It observed that the use of the IPC and over fifty draconian laws legislated by the centre and various states has made such violation very easy, legitimizing the police acts.

PUCL-AP also stated that disappearances, false cases and illegal detentions have become rampant in the name of fighting Maoism and Terrorism. It is as though a new wave of counter terrorism has been launched to terrorize people belonging to minorities, tribals and Dalit communities and those fighting to save their land, water and forests. Men and women are picked up, some times snatched by one agency from another and presented to the world as dreaded Maoists or Terrorists. It deplored that a section of the judiciary too refuses to see the fabrication of cases or the profiling that is happening and ends up endorsing the decision of the police and the government.

PUCL-AP strongly condemning the most recent and shocking conviction for life to journalist and its UP State Organising Secretary Seema Azad, along with her husband Vishwa Vijay, by a district court in Allahabad against charges of Waging War against Government of India. Seema who is only 36 years of age, a student of astronomy and social change has been condemned by the lower court to be behind bars all her life. We felt that this decision is completely uacceptable and has to be fought tooth and nail on all fronts.

Observing the UN Day in Support of the Victims of Torture, PUCL-AP calls upon the Government of India to immediately ratify the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel inhuman, degrading treatment or Punishment (CAT) and to pass a domestic legislation categorically prohibiting torture immediately. We also affirm the right of survivors of torture to rehabilitation. PUCL also demands to pass a legislation bringing domestic violence within the definition of torture and specific safeguards protecting women, children, Dalit and minorities.

