Union Minister Virbhadra Singh resigns on 'moral grounds', calls corruption charges 'concocted'

Union Minister for Small, Micro and Medium Industries, Virbhadra Singh, 78, has resigned subsequent to the court framing corruption charges against him. He has become the third minister in UPA-II to step down on corruption charges.

It is learned that the Prime Minister has accepted his resignation and forwarded it to President Pratibha Patil for acceptance.

After the resignation, Virbhadra Singh accused the Prem Kumar Dhumal's BJP government in Himachal Pradesh of leveling 'concocted' charges against him ahead of ensuing assembly polls to gain political mileage.

Charges were framed against then CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife under Section 120 B (conspiracy) of IPC and Sections 7, 11 and 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) related to bribery and criminal misconduct purportedly committed in 1989.

Virbhadra Singh while dismissing the charges leveled by Team Anna against him said he was contemplating to file a defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for his utterances.