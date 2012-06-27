Submit :
Who would be next president: Pranab Da or a Chai walla?
Tanima Jagirdar
27 June, 2012
We saw the unfolding of the huge political drama when Pranab Mukherjee resigned as finance minister and how some rejoiced, some scowled and some did not even acknowledge the fact. However, there is another man who is slowly and steadily walking towards the same target - of being the next President.

PRANAB MUKHERJEE and PC Sangma might be the prominent names fighting for the Rashtrapati Bhawan but more out of the general public's view is Anand Kushwaha, who is fighting for the same. He might be from a small place in Gwalior and a tea seller but his passion to guide Indian democracy from the paths of corruption to the correct line is no less zealous from any of the front liners for Presidency in our country.

Anand Kushwaha is professionally a tea seller but if one visits his tea stall in Gwalior, they would be surprised to see the political acumen of the man. It is a common knowledge to be astute in politics and all the political drama of our country in a state like Madhya Pradesh but Kushwaha's knowledge as well as his eagerness to be a part of that area is what makes him different. In a video he says, “I want to contest for the post of President as I want to remove corruption from our country.”

This is not a one time wimp of the man but he has been consistently contesting elections for the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha over the years. The fact that contesting elections are a costly affairs is well known to this man. In his own words, “ I save for months, small amounts such as Rs.5- Rs. 8 and eventually from that money I contest. Each election costs around 25000.”

A devotee of Shri Hanuman he feels that it is Hanumanji who wants him to contest and it is he who gives him money and strength for that. Thus with pious devotion and zeal to save the country, we have another Presidential candidate amongst us in Anand Kushwaha. May the best man win.

